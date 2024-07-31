Open Extended Reactions

Oliver Oakes has been appointed as Alpine team boss. Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Alpine has appointed Oliver Oakes as the boss of its Formula One team, replacing the outgoing Bruno Famin.

Oakes, founder of the feeder series team Hitech GP, will become the second youngest F1 boss ever at 36 years old.

Ahead of last week's Belgian Grand Prix it was confirmed Famin would step away from his role, which he took after the departure of Otmar Szafnauer one year earlier.

Renault's team, rebranded to Alpine in 2021, has struggled for stability in leadership since it returned to the grid in 2017.

The company recently hired Flavio Briatore to an advisory role to oversee the future of the team.

While sources have told ESPN that Briatore is spearheading talks with Mercedes over a future engine deal for Alpine, as Renault continues to assess its future as an F1 engine manufacturer, he was also keen to secure a long-term figurehead to lead the team's day-to-day operations.

"I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Oli Oakes for our Formula One project," Briatore said.

"Oli is highly talented with a great record of leadership and success in racing. His move into this role is a great example of the strength and belief we have in our team and by young, upcoming people, and I'm excited to work closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races."

Renault Group CEO Luca de Mao said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team and for him to become one of the youngest Team Principals that this sport has ever seen. This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli's appointment in a senior role.

"We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realising that mindset across the entire team."

Oakes, whose first taste of leadership will be when F1 returns from the summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of April, said he is relishing the opportunity.

"I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness," Oakes said.

"The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break."