Franco Colapinto has joined Alpine as a reserve driver for the upcoming Formula 1 season, the team confirmed on Thursday.

The Argentine will be on stand-by behind Alpine race drivers Pierre Gasly and Australian rookie Jack Doohan should either be unable to contest a race, while also being available for testing duties.

Colapinto's arrival will increase the pressure and scrutiny on Doohan, a product of Alpine's driver academy and son of motorbike racing legend Mick, who was given an early F1 debut at last year's finale in Abu Dhabi.

Alpine has been keen to stress this week that Colapinto's arrival has no bearing on its driver line-up, but reports in Argentina suggest otherwise.

"I am super excited to have the opportunity to join BWT Alpine Formula One Team," Colapinto, who has signed a multi-year deal with the team, said.

"First of all, I want to say thank you to Williams for all their support from the moment I joined the Academy until the last race in Abu Dhabi. They turned my dream of racing in Formula 1 into reality, and I will always be grateful for that.

"Now, it is time for a new chapter, and to take on this challenge with BWT Alpine Formula One Team is truly an honour."

Colapinto quickly became a popular figure in his native Argentina after replacing Logan Sergeant at Williams midway through 2024.

A string of impressive performances put him on the radar of both Alpine and Red Bull.

Franco Colapinto rose to prominence in 2024 with some superb drives for Williams. Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Interest from the latter waned after Colapinto crashed in Brazil and Las Vegas, but Alpine has pursued his signature for months.

It is understood Williams, who go into the new year with a race line-up of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, required a buyout to release Colapinto from his contract with them.

Much like Liam Lawson with Daniel Ricciardo at RB last year, the presence of Colapinto at Alpine as the season progresses will likely be a source of continuing intrigue.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore added: "Clearly, Franco is among the best young talents in motorsport right now.

"It is fair to say his appearance on the Formula 1 grid last year caught many, me included, by surprise and his performances have been very impressive for a rookie driver.

"We have an eye on our future and his signing means we have a great pool of young drivers to call upon and work with in developing the team for future success."

Alpine's confirmation came hours after adding Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa as a reserve and test driver.

The Japanese driver, 30, will also take part in first practice at the Japanese Grand Prix for the team on April 4.

Hirakawa was a development driver for McLaren and raced in the World Endurance Championship with Toyota last year. The other Alpine F1 reserve is Paul Aron, who impressed in Formula 2 in 2024.