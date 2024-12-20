Open Extended Reactions

Formula 2 runner-up Isack Hadjar will replace Red Bull-bound Liam Lawson at RB in 2025.

French driver Hadjar, 20, will step up to partner Yuki Tsunoda at the junior team. Lawson's move to the senior Red Bull team as the replacement for the outgoing Sergio Perez was confirmed by the team on Thursday.

His arrival completes the F1 grid for 2025, with all 10 teams having revealed their line-ups.

"I'm very excited to step into my new role at VCARB, this is huge for myself, my family and all the people who have believed in me from the beginning," Hadjar said. "The journey from karting through the ranks in single-seaters, to now being in Formula 1 is the moment I've been working towards my whole life, it is the dream.

"I feel like I'm stepping into a whole new universe, driving a much faster car and racing with the best drivers in the world. It'll be a huge learning curve, but I'm ready to work hard and do the best I can for the team. I look forward to working with and learning from Yuki, I've always looked up to him, he went through the Red Bull Junior Program, like myself, and we've shared a similar path to F1. He's very experienced and will be good to learn from."

Isack Hadjar has been confirmed as Liam Lawson's replacement at RB. Handout/FIA/DPPI via Getty Images

Hadjar joined Red Bull's junior programme in 2022. His arrival adds another name to the bumper list of rookies set to race in 2025.

Gabriel Bortoleto, who beat Hadjar to the F2 title, will race for Sauber, Andrea Kimi Antonelli is replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, while Jack Doohan and Oliver Bearman, who both made F1 debuts this season in stand-in roles, will race for Alpine and Haas respectively.

"We're excited to have Isack with us next year, bringing a new and fresh dynamic to the team alongside Yuki in 2025," Laurent Mekies, team principal of RB, said.

"His journey to Formula 1 has been nothing short of outstanding, he has shown remarkable growth, with a series of impressive results in the junior single-seater ranks. He has the talent and drive necessary to compete at the highest level, and we have every confidence that he will adapt quickly and make a significant impact."