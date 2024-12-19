New Red Bull driver Liam Lawson tells Nate Saunders that he's ready to take his place alongside Max Verstappen in 2025. (2:34)

Red Bull has confirmed that Liam Lawson is to replace Sergio Pérez as Max Verstappen's teammate for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Pérez's exit was announced on Wednesday after a difficult season that saw Red Bull lose the constructors' championship despite Verstappen winning his fourth straight world title.

Lawson, 22, joined Red Bull's junior programme in 2019 and made his debut for the then-named Scuderia AlphaTauri at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix as an injury replacement for Daniel Riccardo.

It is a big call from Christian Horner and Red Bull to promote the New Zealander, who has only raced 11 times in F1. He replaced Ricciardo at RB as it is now known in September and impressed in the final six races of the season.

"To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I've wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old," Lawson said of his new seat in a press release.

Liam Lawson will race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

"It's been an incredible journey so far. I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at VCARB for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step. I also want to thank, Christian, Helmut and the whole Red Bull family for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.

"I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a world champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can't wait to get going!"

Christian Horner added he is confident Lawson will handle the challenge of being Verstappen's partner.

"I'm delighted to announce that Liam Lawson will join the team in 2025. Liam's performances over the course of his two stints with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have demonstrated that he's not only capable of delivering strong results but that he's also a real racer, not afraid to mix it with the best and come out on top," Horner said.

"His arrival continues the Team's long history of promoting from within the Red Bull Junior Programme and he follows in the footsteps of championship and race-winning drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and of course, Max Verstappen.

"There's no doubt that racing alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task, but I'm sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year."