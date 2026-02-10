Formula 1 driver lineups: Meet the stars set to light up 2026

Open Extended Reactions

It's a new season with two new teams but all familiar faces as the driver line-ups stay largely similar for 2026.

The only new face is Red Bull academy driver Arvid Lindblad who joins Racing Bulls alongside Liam Lawson. Plus, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez rejoin the F1 grid.

Check out our guide and challenges for all teams ahead of the season start at the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

McLaren

Lando Norris, 26, and Oscar Piastri, 24

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Fresh from his first world title win in 2025, Norris will no doubt be hungry for more. But it was younger challenger Piastri who led the championship for most of the season and, until the final few races, looked comfortable for the title, only to finish third in the end.

While 2025 might have left Piastri feeling frustrated, he has a fresh opportunity in 2026 to equal his teammate in titles.

Norris & Piastri's partnership is clearly a winning combination for McLaren, though, as they ran away with a second back-to-back constructors' title in 2025 as early as October. They had the fastest car, but it remains to be seen how they fare under new regulations.

Despite the clear success for the team in 2025, "Papaya rules" took centre stage as the team effectively shot themselves in the foot and strategised themselves into corners in the name of fairness. They got away with it in the end, but expect more Papaya rules in 2026.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, 28, and Lewis Hamilton, 41

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The link-up between the sport's most successful driver and most successful team did not get off to the best start in 2025. But perhaps you could say that was expected as he gets settled into a new team.

2026 offers renewed optimism for Ferrari with a new car, new regulations, and a new race engineer for Hamilton.

As for Leclerc, the start of every year marks another hopeful bite at a championship battle before things tail off. As ever, he'll be geared up to fight for more front-row starts and race wins to put him in the title fight, maybe this year is the one?

Red Bull

Max Verstappen, 28, and Isack Hadjar, 21

Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar at Red Bull Racing's season launch at Michigan Central Station with Ford. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

It's a case of next man up at Red Bull this year as Hadjar steps up to Red Bull from Racing Bulls, and once again Verstappen gets a new teammate.

Hadjar's promotion comes off the back of an impressive rookie year which saw him score 51 points and take his first podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen's talents need no introduction after four straight drivers' titles. But Red Bull will be keen to get back on top after a difficult 2025 season that saw them finish third in the constructors' championship and second in the drivers' championship.

Mercedes

George Russell, 27, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 19

Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Both drivers were granted a one-year extension by team boss Toto Wolff for 2026, and with Mercedes and George Russell set as the bookies favourites coming into the new season, expectation is building around the team as fans and reporters alike wait and see how they fare.

Like Hadjar, Antonelli comes into 2026 off the back of a strong rookie year that saw him stand thrice on the podium. The Italian teenager will be looking to go at least one better this year and secure his long-term future in F1.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso, 44, and Lance Stroll, 27

Fernando Alonso Zak Mauger/LAT Images

Aston Martin is another team with heavy expectation around their new car and new leadership this year.

Alonso and Stroll (son of team owner Lawrence Stroll) have a new boss and designer in Adrian Newey for 2026. Newey has long wanted to work with two-time world champion Alonso and this year is the first time we get to see it unfold.

There have also been several other changes in the team which gives Aston Martin a renewed focus for the new era.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly, 29, and Franco Colapinto, 22

Franco Colapinto of Argentina and Pierre Gasly of France at Alpine's 2026 launch. Xavi Torrent/LAT Images

The line-up is unchanged at Alpine as Colapinto was granted a second year. While Gasly is the team's senior driver, the pressure will be on Colapinto once again to deliver some points for the struggling French team.

Flavio Briatore is back at the helm of Alpine (formerly Renault) and the team underwent big changes in 2025. This year they have partnered with Mercedes as their power unit supplier, so they may be back in the midfield fight.

Haas

Esteban Ocon, 29, and Oliver Bearman, 20

Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Haas had a strong year in 2025 putting paid to the team's previous struggles.

The driver and management line up has not changed, and the team will be looking to build on the superb performances in this new era.

British driver Bearman has been retained after his promising rookie year. He and Ocon seemed to form a strong partnership for the American team.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, 23, and Arvid Lindblad, 18

(L-R) Alan Permane, Team Principal of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad, and Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

After being dropped by Red Bull early in 2025, Lawson recovered to finish strongly at Racing Bulls. This year the New Zealander has a new teammate in Lindblad, who joins F1 as the only rookie for 2026 from the Red Bull Academy.

While Lindblad will be looking to get to grips with the new car early on, Lawson will be looking to cement himself as the team's senior driver and see how far he can push his performances.

The dynamics at RB are fascinating as drivers ultimately bid to impress Red Bull. However, with Lawson having been there and done that already, who knows what the future holds.

Williams

Alex Albon, 29, and Carlos Sainz, 31

Williams F1.

The Carbono duo (Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon) proved to be a genius strategy for Williams last year, both on and off the track.

After years of struggling at the back of the grid, Williams were regularly finishing in the points, only hampered by reliability woes. Hopefully that has changed this year with a new engine, new car and components and the drivers can pick up where they left off fighting in the top 10.

Audi (formerly Sauber)

Nico Hülkenberg, 38, and Gabriel Bortoleto, 21

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto form an all-new lineup at Sauber Sauber

A new name, new brand, new engine and a new car, but it's the same team behind the scenes.

The Audi project is looking promising as it gets started in F1.

It's also a new era for the Sauber team who, like Alpine, have struggled at the back of the grid in recent years.

The German team has a strong senior (and native) driver in Hulkenberg, and a promising talent in Bortoleto who impressed last season. Audi are one to watch for the season ahead.

Cadillac

Sergio Perez, 36, Valtteri Bottas, 36

Cadillac

Cadillac might be a brand new team, but they have two experienced F1 drivers in Bottas and Perez.

Both drivers have had a year out of F1 -- although Bottas was still spotted regularly in the paddock as Mercedes' reserve driver -- but both have a fresh challenge and renewed focus to get their teeth into this year.

The Cadillac team joining F1 was not without controversy but we have finally arrived at the big moment, and now we have to sit tight and wait and see how they fare on track.