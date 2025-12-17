Formula 1's new terminology explained: Overtake Mode, Boost, and how it affects 2026 racing

2026 is a huge moment for Formula 1 that will see both the chassis and power units updated, in the biggest overhaul of regulations in the sport's history. (4:18)

Formula 1's biggest technical overhaul isn't just reshaping the cars and the way drivers extract performance from them -- it is also redefining the language of racing.

Ahead of the 2026 season, F1 -- after consulting with the FIA, teams, fans and engineers -- has introduced a shared set of terms to describe the key on-track features of the new regulations, focusing on the driver taking "centre stage" with greater responsibility than ever before.

The goal is simple: strip away jargon, avoid gimmicks and use language that reflects what the drivers are actually doing.

So, you might get used to hearing some of these in commentary and analysis moving forwards...

F1 has released renders of a 2026 spec car.

The new terminology for F1 2026 and beyond

Overtake Mode

What it is: Overtake Mode replaces the Drag Reduction System (DRS), which had been used since 2021, as the primary passing aid. It was previously known in the regulations as Manual Override Mode.

How it works: When a driver is within one second of the car ahead, they can deploy extra power to help initiate an overtake. Unlike DRS, which was tied to specific zones, Overtake Mode can be used strategically -- either all at once or spread across a lap.

Why it matters: Passing becomes less automatic and more tactical. Drivers must decide when to attack, not simply wait for a detection line.

Boost Mode

What it is: A driver-operated energy deployment tool drawn from the Energy Recovery System (ERS).

How it works: At the push of a button, drivers can access maximum combined power from the engine and battery -- anywhere on track. It can be used offensively to attack or defensively to protect position.

Why it matters: Boost Mode puts control firmly in the driver's hands and adds a new layer of racecraft, particularly in wheel-to-wheel battles.

Active Aero

What it is: The dynamic adjustment of front and rear wing elements.

How it works: The wings can be switched between Corner Mode and Straight Mode in designated high-speed sections, altering downforce and drag as required.

Why it matters: Active Aero replaces static setups with adaptability, allowing drivers to maximise grip through corners and efficiency on straights.

Recharge

What it is: The process of replenishing the battery during a lap.

How it works: Energy is recovered not only under braking, but also during throttle lift at the end of straights and even through corners where partial power is applied.

Why it matters: Recharge becomes a conscious, visible part of driving strategy.

Racing might look dramatically different next season

So, what's actually changing in 2026?

Smaller, lighter, more agile cars

The 2026 cars will shrink significantly. Wheelbases are reduced by 200mm, overall width by 100mm and floor width by 150mm, while minimum weight drops by 30kg to 770kg. The intention is to make cars more responsive, more nimble and harder to drive at the limit -- putting greater emphasis back on driver skill.

Less downforce, less drag

Ground-effect tunnels -- the shaped channels built into the underside of a car to 'suck' it towards the track -- are gone, cutting overall downforce by roughly 15-30%. At the same time, drag is reduced by a substantial 40%. That combination should allow cars to follow more closely while still producing high straight-line speeds.

Active aerodynamics replace DRS

DRS, a staple of modern F1 overtaking, disappears. In its place are fully movable front and rear wings that can switch between high- and low-downforce configurations. This change underpins much of the new terminology F1 wants fans to adopt.

Narrower tyres

The 18-inch wheels remain, but tyres get slimmer -- 25mm narrower at the front and 30mm at the rear -- reducing drag and unsprung weight.

When does the new season begin?

The first race of the season is on March 6, but the campaign really gets underway long before then due to the new rules and getting teams and drivers up to speed.

'Launch season' -- when teams reveal their new looks for 2026 -- officially starts with a Red Bull, Racing Bulls unveiling on Jan. 15, while the first preseason test is on Jan. 26-30, behind closed doors in Barcelona.

The more traditional, televised three-day preseason tests are in Bahrain on Feb 11-13, and Feb 18-20.