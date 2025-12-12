Check out the numbers behind Lando Norris' first Formula One world championship title. (0:51)

Lando Norris has collected his first Formula 1 world championship trophy at an FIA gala event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Norris clinched the title in a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last Sunday, beating Max Verstappen by two points and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by 13 in what went down to the wire as a three-way fight.

Englishman Norris, 26, became the sport's 35th champion and the fourth on the current grid, along with Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Lando Norris receives his world championship trophy at the FIA Awards in Tashkent. Handout/FIA/DPPI via Getty Images

F1's rules state that champions do not collect their trophy until their end-of-season prizegiving gala, where all the champions from FIA-governed series' attend.

The F1 championship award is considered the centerpiece of the gala.

Four-time champion Verstappen did not attend the awards due to illness, Red Bull confirmed earlier on Friday.