Lando Norris is back in the car for a post-season test. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Newly crowned Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris is back in his McLaren today for a post-season test.

The Englishman will be driving at the Yas Marina Circuit, where he clinched the title at Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as part of a test of Pirelli's 2026 range.

Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri, who, along with Max Verstappen, were part of the three-way title showdown, will split duties either side of lunch.

Verstappen will not feature for Red Bull -- his 2026 teammate, Isack Hadjar, will be in the car all day.

Last week, it was confirmed that Hadjar will replace Yuki Tsunoda in 2026.

New Racing Bulls recruit Arvid Lindblad will also join the test.

Although known to be no fan of testing, Lewis Hamilton will take part for Ferrari on his own all day.

Hamilton endured a rotten debut year with Ferrari, a season which did not feature a single grand prix podium for the first time in his career.

The seven-time champion said he plans a two-week digital detox after the conclusion of this season to "unplug from the matrix" of Formula 1.

Tuesday's test, featuring all 10 teams from this year, is to sample Pirelli's range of compounds for the 2026 season.

Each team will run two cars -- one regular 2025 car that will be driven by a young driver who has not started more than two F1 races, and a "mule" car adapted specifically for Pirelli's 2026 tyres.

The "mule" cars will be driven by regular drivers like Norris, Hamilton and Hadjar.

Lineups: