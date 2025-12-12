Open Extended Reactions

The FIA and all 11 F1 teams signed a ninth Concorde Governance Agreement. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Formula 1 has locked in its long-term future after joining with the FIA and its 11 teams to sign the Concorde Governance Agreement, allowing for further investment in race regulation, race direction, stewarding and technical expertise.

The deal, in place until 2030, sits alongside the Commercial Concorde Agreement announced earlier this year, completing the ninth Concorde package in F1 history.

Together, they set how revenue is shared, how the championship is run, and how the FIA will be resourced in the coming seasons. A key element of the agreement is a newly defined percentage of F1's revenues allocated to the FIA, following what were described as "robust discussions."

That funding is intended to bolster everything from race direction and stewarding to technical and regulatory development as the sport prepares for a new era of rules.

F1 bosses say the structure gives the championship stability at a time of "unprecedented momentum," while also underpinning investment ahead of the 2026 regulations and Cadillac's arrival on the grid as the sport's 11th team next season.

"The ninth Concorde Agreement secures the FIA Formula 1 World Championship's long-term future and I am proud of the dedication that has been invested in this process," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said. "I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali and his team in what has been a strong collaboration, building a framework grounded in fairness, stability, and shared ambition. This agreement allows us to continue modernizing our regulatory, technological, and operational capabilities, including supporting our race directors, officials, and the thousands of volunteers whose expertise underpin every race.

"We are ensuring that Formula 1 remains at the forefront of technological innovation, setting new standards in global sport."

Friday's announcement also said it will "enable the FIA to invest further in improved race regulation, race direction, stewarding, and technical expertise for the benefit of the championship, and means the sport can continue to evolve, providing exciting technological innovation and sporting action for fans, broadcasters and partners, all within a stable and structured regulatory framework."

F1 drivers have been united lately in the FIA appointing a permanent panel of stewards, which many in the sport believe would help end the inconsistency in penalties which dogged the championship for much of 2025.