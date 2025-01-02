Nate Saunders makes his early prediction for the winner of the 2025 F1 championship. (1:49)

Lewis Hamilton is already embracing Formula 1's famous scarlet red after officially starting life as a Ferrari driver.

A much-anticipated F1 partnership between the sport's most successful team and driver began on Wednesday with Hamilton joining Ferrari on a two-year deal from Mercedes, where he won six of his seven drivers' titles.

While Hamilton won't get behind the wheel of a Ferrari in an official track session until pre-season testing begins on Feb. 26, the Englishman was quick to mark the new era by sharing photos of himself in red on Instagram.

Hamilton posted a childhood go-karting picture of himself -- with his iconic racing number 44 -- wearing a red helmet before also sharing a more recent photo adorning a red ski jacket on his stories.

Ferrari also celebrated the start of the collaboration with coordinated posts at 16:44, the driver numbers of Charles Leclerc and Hamilton.

Hamilton is replacing Carlos Sainz at the Scuderia, with the Spaniard moving to Williams despite impressing alongside Leclerc for four years. Ferrari confirmed the signing of Hamilton back in February 2024, before Sainz enjoyed his best F1 season.

Hamilton, by his own high standards, struggled in the last campaign. Although a two-year race win drought came to an end, his seventh-place finish in the championship was a career low.

But while there will only be three days of pre-season testing for Hamilton to get up to speed with his new team and car -- as well as a potential debut via a Testing of Previous Cars programme or Pirelli tyre test -- team boss Frederic Vasseur isn't worried about the seven-time world champion's integration.

"It's always a challenge, starting from the beginning of January until the launch of the season," Vasseur said in December. "It means that for sure it's critical that you have only six weeks [before preseason testing], it's not easy.

"But I think he's also coming with his own experience. He's not the rookie of the year. It means that I'm not worried at all about this.

"It's also the continuity of the previous [technical] regulations [from 2024] and so that means for us, we have some reference. I'm not worried, but it's true that it's a challenge."

After testing finishes on Feb. 28, the new season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Hamilton, who turns 40 in January, will be looking to add to his 105 race victories and seven drivers' titles in 2025, with Ferrari aiming for a first championship since 2008.