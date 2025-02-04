Open Extended Reactions

Sauber's chief technical officer Mattia Binotto at F1 testing in Abu Dhabi in December. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In preparation for its relaunch as the Audi F1 team next year, Sauber will open a base in the United Kingdom in 2025.

A Sauber statement said the new "technical centre" is aimed at attracting "local engineering talent for the Audi F1 Project."

Its main chassis-building operation will remain in Hinwil, Switzerland, while the all-new Audi engines for 2026 will be produced in Neuburg an der Donau, Germany.

Seven of F1's 10 teams are based in the United Kingdom, and Sauber will open its new facility in what is known as "Motorsport Valley" due to the large concentration of teams and suppliers.

Potential sites in Bicester, Silverstone and Milton Keynes are being considered with the base set to open in summer 2025.

"We are excited to establish our technical centre in the UK to complement our key site in Hinwil, which will continue to lead our main engineering operations and experience the largest team growth," COO and CTO Mattia Binotto said.

"Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world's most dynamic motorsport ecosystems. Our vision is to create a strong, collaborative network across Hinwil and the UK, driving innovation and performance."

Sauber finished last in the 2024 constructors' championship.