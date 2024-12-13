Why Rwanda is the 'most likely' African country to host F1 (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Daniel Ricciardo has no interest in returning to Formula 1 with General Motors' Cadillac team in 2026, sources have told ESPN.

A report in Bild this week suggested Ricciardo is top of the list for Cadillac, who have an agreement in principle to join the grid in 2026.

Sources close to Ricciardo have told ESPN he "has not been contacted and he has no interest" in making the move.

After being cut loose by Red Bull and its RB team this year Ricciardo considers his Formula 1 career to be over.

His goal was to return to racing with the Red Bull team he left at the end of 2018 and get back into race winning machinery.

When that option was cut short by Red Bull, Ricciardo was happy to walk away completely -- he has not retained any ties to the company since leaving after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo won eight races in his career, most recently at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix for McLaren.

It is unclear if he is done from motor racing entirely. Ricciardo, who raced in F1 with the No. 3 in tribute to Dale Earnhardt, had previously spoken about taking part in a NASCAR race down the line, although his desire to do so appears to have waned in recent seasons.