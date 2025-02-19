Open Extended Reactions

Ferrari took to the track for the first time on Wednesday with the new 2025 car it hopes will end a lengthy Formula 1 trophy drought.

A day after the SF-25 car broke cover at a glitzy launch event in London, Charles Leclerc and new signing Lewis Hamilton completed laps at Fiorano in the new machine. Leclerc was the first on track in the morning before Hamilton took over.

Ferrari had 200km available in the shakedown at its private test track next to the iconic Maranello factory under filming day regulations.

Hitting the track for the first time 👊



The SF-25 makes its debut in Fiorano! pic.twitter.com/Mnks5EcLrv — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 19, 2025

Ferrari's new car, designed with the aim of landing a first title since 2008, is the first under the technical team led by Loic Serra, formerly of Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc waves to the Ferrari fans while he drives the new SF-25 car Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

It has switched to a a pull rod front suspension following the bouncing issues of last year.

"The SF-25 is an evolution of the SF-24, which gave us an excellent starting point to work from," Serra said.

Lewis Hamilton took over from Charles Leclerc in the afternoon for his debut in the new Ferrari car Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

"Having said that, we have worked hard, changing 99% of the car, evolving its architecture to maximise performance. The pull rod front suspension is only the most obvious of many significant changes.

"We can expect the coming season to be very closely contested, with outcomes decided by thousandths of a second. We are all set to give it our best shot to find those gains, even the marginal ones, that can make the difference. We are looking forward to being competitive right from the very first race."

Preseason testing starts next week, from Feb. 26-28, while the season-opening Australian Grand Prix is on March 16-18.