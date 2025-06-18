Stars like Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt came out for the premiere of F1 in Time Square. (1:26)

South African circuit Kyalami have said plans to upgrade its facility to Grade 1 status have been approved by the FIA, which would make it eligible to host Formula 1 races once the necessary works are complete.

Kyalami is among three venues vying to bring F1 back to the African continent, although the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali indicated last month that a deal was still a long way off.

Kyalami, located north of Johannesburg, last hosted a grand prix in 1993, which was also the last time F1 raced on the African continent.

The circuit is listed as Grade 2 by the FIA, meaning it would not be able to host an F1 return in its current state, but plans put forward by Kyalami and UK-based Apex Circuit Designs have the potential to bring it up to a Grade 1 standard.

A news release said the "selected works will be actioned pending the successful outcome of South Africa's place on the Formula 1 calendar and Kyalami being selected as the preferred hosting venue."

The layout of the circuit is set to remain unchanged under the plans, with the changes focused on enhancing run-off areas, barrier systems, debris fencing, kerbs, and drainage.

Circuit owner Toby Venter said the next step was to bring F1 back to Kyalami.

"Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami," he said. "We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil."

Venter added: "This is a defining moment for South African motorsport. When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent.

"The FIA's acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey."

Domenicali said last month that talks are progressing with three venues in Africa, believed to be Kyalami, a proposed street circuit in Cape Town and a yet-to-be-built project near Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced his country's bid last December, when the FIA held its gala awards ceremony in the country, although that has been complicated by fighting in eastern Congo involving Rwandan-backed M234 rebels. The Democratic Republic of Congo urged F1 in February to end talks with Rwanda.

Domenicali said at the Monaco Grand Prix last month that F1 remained committed to adding Africa to its calendar, although other countries, such as Thailand, are also in the running to join the sport's packed schedule.

"We are missing one continent and we want to connect also to that," Domenicali said at the Monaco Grand Prix. "It's a matter of finding the right plan and hopefully we are going to update you soon on that project."