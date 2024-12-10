Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz react to falling just short of McLaren in the race for the constructors' title. (0:39)

Ferrari has confirmed a "multi-year" deal to supply engines and gearboxes to the Cadillac Formula 1 team for its planned arrival on the grid in 2026.

In November, F1 announced an agreement in principle with the General Motors-backed outfit to join the sport as an 11th team at the start of 2026.

Although GM is planning to build its own engines at a later date, they are unlikely to be ready before the 2028 season.

In the intervening period, a deal has been struck with Ferrari to power the team when it first arrives on the grid.

A statement said: "Ferrari N.V. today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC, regarding the supply of power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors, subject to Andretti Formula Racing LLC receiving written confirmation from the FIA -- F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved."

At present, Ferrari supplies two of the grid's 10 teams in Haas and Sauber, but is due to lose the latter in 2026 when it becomes the Audi F1 team.

The 2026 season will see a new engine formula introduced with a 50-50 split between internal combustion power and electric power.