Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona keen on Rashford deal

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are lining up a move for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford but face competition from AS Monaco, while Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: City agree deal for 20yo CB Khusanov

- Sources: Moyes in line to replace Dyche at Everton

- Sources: Arsenal's Jorginho in Palmeiras talks

- Mascherano plays down 'impossible' Neymar reunion in MLS

Could Marcus Rashford make the jump from Manchester for Barcelona? (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are preparing to make an offer for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, reports Sport. Club sporting director Deco has reportedly held talks with the 27-year-old's representatives recently, with the Blaugrana exploring a deal to sign him on loan until the end of the season. It is said that they would need to offload some talent first to help control their financial situation, with players such as Ronald Araújo, Eric García, and Ansu Fati expected to be made available for a possible transfer. Barça could face competition for Rashford from AS Monaco, according to The Telegraph, which reports that the Ligue 1 club are preparing to make a "realistic" offer to secure his signature.

- Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán, reports RMC Sport. It is believed that PSG have already contacted the 21-year-old's representatives over a switch to the Parc des Princes, though there could be some difficulty in agreeing on a transfer fee. As per Diario AS, the Premier League club view the Colombian forward as one of the best prospects in Europe, and they are expected to demand an offer worth €100 million before agreeing to part ways with him.

- Negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP are ongoing over a move for Portugal international centre-back Gonçalo Inacio, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. BVB are reported to be keen on the 23-year-old, but they are hopeful of persuading the Portuguese Primeira Liga side to lower their demands of €35m plus add-ons. Inacio, who has been a standout performer in the UEFA Champions League this season, has previously been linked with Liverpool.

- Talks among the Barcelona hierarchy are ongoing as they ponder a potential move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, reports Sport. The 25-year-old is reported to be on the LaLiga club's short list, but there are currently some disagreements with Blaugrana coaches believing that his profile is too similar to Lamine Yamal, which has raised concerns about having two players who contribute less than other options on the defensive side of the game.

- Contract talks between Bayern Munich and the representatives of left-back Alphonso Davies are set to continue until Jan. 16, according to Bild's Christian Falk. It is said that there is still no agreement between both sides over a salary, amid recent reports that Real Madrid have made a proposal to sign him on a deal worth a total of €20m per season. Davies has less than six months remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena.