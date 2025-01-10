Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent surgery Thursday after tearing his right Achilles tendon again, and his status for the 2025 season is now in jeopardy, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Doctors consider the recovery from the latest surgery to repair Watson's Achilles to be at least seven months, potentially giving him a chance to return next season, sources told Schefter.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry on Monday announced that Watson suffered a setback after undergoing an end-of-season physical. Watson, who had been splitting time between Cleveland and Miami for his rehab, had reported discomfort to the team. Watson met Thursday with Dr. Robert Anderson before undergoing the surgery.

The 29-year-old Watson initially tore his Achilles Oct. 20, marking the second straight year his season ended because of injury. He also missed the final eight games of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to his throwing shoulder.

Berry said during his end-of-season news conference that Watson's setback would not significantly impact the team's offseason plans at the quarterback position. The only other quarterback under contract for the 2025 season is Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick who struggled in his two starts this season. Jameis Winston, who started seven games after Watson's injury before being benched, is an unrestricted free agent. Bailey Zappe, who started the season finale, is a restricted free agent.

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be used on one of the top quarterback prospects.

"I think the reality of it is that room, it will look different next year," Berry said Monday.

Watson has two years remaining on the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal he signed before the 2022 season. The Browns owe Watson $46 million in each of the next two seasons and he has cap hits of $72.9 million in 2025 and 2026, currently the second highest in the NFL. Watson has played in just 19 games since the Browns traded three first-round picks for him in March 2022. He posted the lowest Total QBR in the NFL before his season-ending injury.

The Browns and Watson in late December agreed to rework his contract, adding void years that allow the Browns to push out his dead salary cap into 2030, league sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.