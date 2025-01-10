Open Extended Reactions

Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck has committed to Miami, with Beck posting the news on Instagram.

Beck is expected to visit Miami this weekend, and his commitment comes within 24 hours of his surprise decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. After declaring for the NFL Draft on Dec. 28, Beck will instead join Miami for his final season of eligibility.

Beck, a two-year starter for the Bulldogs with a 24-3 career record, will succeed Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward and attempt to lead Miami into the College Football Playoff after the Hurricanes came up short in 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt senior is currently recovering from a season-ending elbow injury, a setback that forced him to reconsider his plans to go pro. Per sources, he's unlikely to be healthy enough for spring practice at Miami because of the recovery from the injury.

Beck became the No. 2 player in ESPN's transfer rankings and a significant recruiting win for coach Mario Cristobal and a Hurricanes team that lacked a proven quarterback entering 2025.

Beck underwent surgery on Dec. 23 to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow after injuring it on the final play of the first half in Georgia's SEC championship victory over Texas on Dec. 7.

Beck will not be able to throw until March, sources told ESPN, and he received feedback that he could be selected anywhere between the first and third round, with much of that uncertainty due to the fact he wouldn't be able to throw for teams in pre-draft workouts. Based on the feedback and advice he received, Beck changed his mind and entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

After backing up Stetson Bennett during Georgia's run to back-to-back national titles, Beck threw for 7,426 yards over his two seasons as Georgia's starter, fifth-most among all FBS passers since 2023, with 57 total touchdowns and 23 turnovers.

He led the Bulldogs to nine wins over Top-25 opponents and back-to-back appearances in the SEC title game. Beck received second-team All-SEC honors in 2023 and has twice been named a finalist for the Manning Award as one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the country.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. considered Beck the No. 5 quarterback in his draft rankings. He was viewed as a potential first-round pick entering his senior season and will now look to boost his draft stock just as Ward did with a big season in Coral Gables.

Ward, a former Washington State transfer, also declared for the NFL Draft last January but changed his mind upon learning he'd be at best a second- or third-round draft pick and opted to join Miami.

After producing 4,313 passing yards and 43 total touchdowns with the Hurricanes and finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy voting, Ward is now a projected top-10 pick and was No. 1 overall pick in Jordan Reid's latest mock draft.

Ward led the Hurricanes to a 9-0 start and a rise to No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, but November losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse knocked the team out of the ACC title race.

Miami finished No. 13 in the final CFP rankings and closed its season with a 42-41 loss to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Miami had not picked up a quarterback via the transfer portal this offseason to replace Ward and only returned one passer, sophomore Emory Williams, who has playing experience. Williams started two games as a freshman in 2023.

After Beck's elbow injury, Georgia turned to backup Gunner Stockton to lead the team in the postseason. The redshirt sophomore threw for a combined 305 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Georgia's overtime victory over Texas and its 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, ending the season with 440 total yards.