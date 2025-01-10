Open Extended Reactions

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, the nation's leading passer in 2024, told ESPN on Friday that he will declare for the NFL draft and has decided to no longer pursue an NCAA eligibility waiver for another season.

This decision ends what he called a "crazy ride" through college football that saw him go 22-4 as a starting quarterback at Syracuse and Ohio State. McCord led the nation with 4,779 passing yards in 2024 and led Syracuse to a 10-win season and a victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

He broke DeShaun Watson's ACC career passing record in 2024, and the 10-win season marked the program's first since 2018.

"I think the biggest thing for me was, obviously, I felt like I put together a really good year," McCord told ESPN. "With the way everything played itself out and what I'm hearing in terms of feedback at the draft, it just makes sense to go, after weighing all the options out."

McCord finished fourth nationally with 34 touchdown passes this year, and his statistical dominance and strong team play helped him considerably in the eyes of NFL evaluators. McCord profiles as middle-rounds NFL pick right now, with the process of playing the East-West Shrine Bowl and meeting with teams through the draft process gives him a runway to improve his stock. He is not currently listed among the top 10 draft-eligible quarterbacks by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

The move to Syracuse proved beneficial for McCord, as the program under first-year coach Fran Brown and the offense under coordinator Jeff Nixon gave McCord a forum to thrive. He's said he'll be "forever indebted" to the school and staff for his time there.

"It was a little bit of leap of faith going to Syracuse," McCord said. "Coming off the season I had at Ohio State and going in portal and having no idea where you are going to be, it was a scary situation to be in."

He said he's grateful for the journey from going 11-1 as the starter at Ohio State to the uncertainty of the portal to having a historic final year of college at Syracuse.

"The biggest thing is how thankful I am for Syracuse for bringing me in," McCord said. "I'm thankful to the coaches, my teammates and the fans."

McCord, who graduated from Syracuse, expressed his appreciation for Brown and Nixon. He said the offense of Nixon, who is an experienced NFL coach, helped prepare him for the next step he's about to take.

"He's one of the smartest football minds I've ever had a chance to be around," McCord said. "He put me in position to go out and have success. His playcalling, I think, was phenomenal, especially in situations where we had to have it. I owe a lot of my success to him."

McCord believes the adversity of his journey shaped him for the NFL.

"I think I learned a lot about myself throughout the process," McCord said, "and it was really the first time I faced a big moment of adversity having to go in the portal. It's definitely been a crazy, wild ride. I wouldn't trade it for anything in world."

McCord played in five games as a freshman at Ohio State, one more than the NCAA minimum for a redshirt season. He had filed a waiver to challenge that, but he said he has since decided to push forward and enter the NFL.