LOS ANGELES -- Just over a week after hosting the 111th edition of the Rose Bowl game, featuring Oregon and Ohio State, the Rose Bowl stadium and its adjacent parking lot have transformed into a hub for donations to aid victims of the nearby Eaton Canyon wildfire.

The Eaton fire, which began Tuesday night about 7 miles east of the stadium, has grown to nearly 14,000 acres and has prompted evacuation orders and warnings throughout the northeast area of Los Angeles County, including Pasadena.

The fire is one of seven still active in the greater Los Angeles area that have so far killed 10 people and burned thousands of homes.

When the Eaton fire started, the Rose Bowl was designated as a large animal shelter before having to be removed by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday as the fire grew and prompted an evacuation warning for the area around the stadium.

Since then, it has become a center for "emergency response efforts," according to the stadium's X account, as well as a place for firefighters combating the fire to rest between shifts.

On Wednesday, a few food vendors set up shop in the stadium parking lot to donate food to those affected or displaced by the fire. The gesture quickly turned into something else.

As videos about the vendors circulated on social media promoting what they were doing, people started to bring clothes, food, water, toiletries, baby items and other essentials. What began as a food truck gathering soon turned the Rose Bowl parking lot into an impromptu donation center that has only grown since then.

As of Friday afternoon, the Eaton fire was 3% contained, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"In response to a request from Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom deployed the California National Guard to the Los Angeles area including Pasadena to assist with law enforcement duties in communities affected by the wildfires," the city of Pasadena said in a statement Friday. "Members of the California National Guard are in Pasadena and Altadena to help protect the homes, businesses and properties impacted by the Eaton Fire."

The NFL also announced Friday that its charitable arm and teams are donating a combined $5 million to support those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans joined the NFL Foundation in making the donation, with the funds directed to local organizations providing support to those impacted in the wildfires.

"We are heartbroken over the devastating losses experienced by so many in the Los Angeles area and inspired by the heroism of first responders and residents who have supported their neighbors," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.