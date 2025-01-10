Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum give their takes on whether Ohio State's Ryan Day or Texas' Steve Sarkisian is facing more pressure to win the Cotton Bowl. (1:05)

Ryan Day or Steve Sarkisian: Which coach is under more pressure? (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

On Friday night, two of college football's iconic programs will meet with a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on the line.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns have their fingerprints all over the sport's history yet somehow have squared off only three times.

A Fiesta Bowl meeting after the 2008 season. A home-and-home series in 2005 and 2006. That's all the history the Buckeyes and Longhorns share on the gridiron -- until they take the field in the CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday.

Here's how each of those three matchups played out.

Jan. 5, 2009: Texas 24, Ohio State 21

Texas captured the most recent meeting between the Buckeyes and Longhorns -- the 2009 Fiesta Bowl -- thanks to a late touchdown pass from Colt McCoy to Quan Cosby. Nick Doan/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

Although the 2009 Fiesta Bowl experienced a low-scoring first 30 minutes (the Buckeyes led 6-3 at halftime), the fourth quarter offered an ending to remember.

First, Ohio State roared back into the lead with 17 unanswered points after entering the final period trailing 17-6. With just two minutes to respond, Texas put together an impressive 11-play drive that culminated in quarterback Colt McCoy finding wide receiver Quan Cosby for the winning touchdown with 16 seconds remaining.

The McCoy and Cosby connection dominated all game, with the pair linking up 14 times for 171 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sept. 9, 2006: Ohio State 24, Texas 7

Ohio State earned its lone win over the Longhorns in Austin in 2006, coming out on top in a matchup between the then-No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country. Bill Frakes/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

McCoy's first encounter with Ohio State wasn't as pleasant as the Fiesta Bowl.

In a battle of the then-No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the land, it was the top-ranked Buckeyes who made an early-season statement against the defending national champion Longhorns on the road in Austin. Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, who would go on to win the Heisman Trophy that season, threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckeyes scored in all four quarters of the win.

Sept. 10, 2005: Texas 25, Ohio State 22

Texas won the first-ever meeting between the two powers, in Columbus in 2005, 25-22. John Biever/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The first meeting between the Longhorns and Buckeyes came with nearly the same high billing as the 2006 contest, with the two squads squaring off as the No. 2 and No. 4 teams in the country, respectively.

As in 2006, it was the higher-ranked visiting side that came out on top, although the game itself proved to be much closer. Texas jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, but Ohio State battled back and eventually entered halftime, and then the fourth quarter, ahead.

Said final quarter, however, belonged to the Longhorns. Quarterback Vince Young's 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Limas Sweed proved to be the winner, with Texas adding some insurance in the game's final moments with a safety-inducing sack of Troy Smith in the end zone.

The top-five win was the Longhorns' first major statement in a campaign that would end with a national championship.