Ohio State-Texas betting guide: Will Buckeyes cover the spread?

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns meet in a historic College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Friday night in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Texas, the last SEC team standing in the playoff, will face a Buckeyes team that is already the odds-on favorite to win the national championship at ESPN BET (-140).

Ohio State opened as a five-point favorite over Texas after the Buckeyes easily handled No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl last week. The line has since moved a point up to -6 with the total moving down a point from 54.5 to 53.5 ahead of the game.

Defense has largely been the strength for a Longhorns team that has been inconsistent on offense at times during the postseason. Texas had ranked near the top in almost every defensive category over the course of the season. They face a Buckeyes team that has shined offensively with Will Howard at quarterback and some of the most talented skill position players in the nation around him, including Jeremiah Smith.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

8-seed Ohio State vs. 5-seed Texas

Friday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Spread: Ohio State (-6)

Money line: Ohio State (-215), Texas (+180)

Over/under: 53.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

First-half spread: Ohio State -3.5 (Even), Texas +3.5 (-120)

First-half money line: Ohio State (-190), Texas (+150)

First-half total points: 26.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Ohio State total points: 29.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Texas total points: 23.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Matchup predictor (by ESPN Analytics): Texas by 0.2 (50.5% chance to win)