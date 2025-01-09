Rams, Chargers practice outside despite fires

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Amid wildfires raging through Southern California, both Los Angeles football teams held outdoor practices Thursday as they prepare for the first round of the playoffs this weekend.

Smoke was visible from the field at the Rams team facility, and many Chargers players wore masks.

The Rams are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium at 8:00 p.m. Monday in Inglewood. On Wednesday, the NFL released a statement saying the league is continuing to prepare for the game at SoFi Stadium but has a contingency plan in place. If needed, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"I am expecting the game to be in SoFi," coach Sean McVay said. "We're operating with the full expectation that that's where we're going to play."

McVay said while players, coaches and staff have been affected by the fires, "fortunately to my knowledge, nobody has been injured. And for that we're grateful."

"It's one of those deals that almost doesn't feel real, but it certainly is real to the people that are affected," McVay said. "Praying that as many people are OK. And you just see the amount of people that are affected and it's one of those deals that it gives you perspective, and so hopefully you get this stuff under control."

McVay said the Rams are monitoring air quality at their practice facility in Woodland Hills, California, but if needed, the team has explored the possibility of moving practice to SoFi Stadium. However, Mcvay said he doesn't expect to get to that point.

Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, Minnesota's player representative to the NFLPA, said the league should be conscious of the optics of playing the game in Los Angeles, juxtaposing it with the Lakers canceling their game against the Hornets scheduled for Thursday night in Downtown Los Angeles. Phillips noted that the Lakers play in an indoor facility while SoFi is an open-air stadium.

"When a hurricane hits a certain location, or if a tornado came through and devastated a community, you want to be very cautious of the optics.," he said. "And again, I strictly say this from a human standpoint, not as a Minnesota Viking who wants a better competitive advantage. That's not where it's coming from."

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, who is from the San Diego area, said he reached out to McVay to show support.

"There's really no words you can say other than you're thinking about them, praying for them, and just hoping that things start to turn here," O'Connell said.

The Chargers will play the Texans in Houston on Saturday at 4:30 E.T. and held their final practice Thursday ahead of the game. The scene was dystopian at the Chargers facility in El Segundo: The skies were burnt orange, ashes flew around the field and many players, including outside linebacker Khalil Mack, tackle Joe Alt and quarterback Taylor Heinicke, wore masks.

The Chargers do not have an indoor practice facility. Coach Jim Harbaugh said he followed "experts" suggestions in altering practice, so players were outside for roughly 45 minutes, which is half the typical time they practice outside. Harbaugh said they didn't consider flying to Houston early and practicing there.

"Our guys did a great job with improvising and adjusting," Harbaugh said. "And really, we were able to get as close as we possibly could to what a normal practice would look like."

Harbaugh also said that his daughter Grace evacuated from her home in the Hollywood area Wednesday night and is staying with Harbaugh.

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa said he lives close to an evacuation zone and his fiancée and dog went to Houston early. Bosa said he slept with his phone notifications on loud Wednesday night in case he would have to evacuate.

"Hoping when I get back to LA, I have a house to go to," Bosa said.

Information from ESPN's Kevin Seifert was used in this report.