HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have fired general manager Tom Telesco after one season, the team announced Thursday.

The move comes two days after the team fired coach Antonio Pierce after his first full season as the team's coach.

"We appreciate his efforts in helping build a foundation for the future. We wish Tom and his family all the best," the team said in a statement.

Raiders' recent revolving door at GM Since firing Reggie McKenzie after the 2018 season, the Raiders have gone through three full-time general managers in the last six seasons. Season(s) GM 2019-21 Mike Mayock 2022-23 Dave Ziegler 2023 Champ Kelly (interim) 2024 Tom Telesco -- ESPN Research

The Raiders finished 4-13 this season, hampered by an unsettled quarterback situation. Telesco signed Gardner Minshew, giving him a two-year, $25 million contract with $15 million guaranteed. Minshew began the season as the starter but was benched in favor of Aidan O'Connell after five games. Both Minshew and O'Connell dealt with injuries during the season, forcing the team also to start Desmond Ridder.

The Raiders hired Telesco, 52, last January, less than six weeks after he was fired, along with coach Brandon Staley, by the Los Angeles Chargers following a 63-21 loss to Las Vegas.

Telesco, hired in part for his success in drafting, particularly in the early rounds, nailed the Raiders' top three picks last spring.

He went with the best-player-available, rather than need, with the No. 13 overall pick and selected tight end Brock Bowers, who set an NFL rookie single-season receiving record with 112 catches and was named to the Pro Bowl.

In the second round, Telesco drafted offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who started games at both left guard and center.

And in the third round, Telesco took DJ Glaze, who settled into a starting role at right tackle, which had been the Raiders' top position of need entering the draft.

Injuries wreaked havoc with the Raiders roster this season as, per the team, 31.8% of their Week 1 starters spent time on injured reserve (tied for the highest-such percentage in the league) and, with the second-youngest roster in the NFL (average age was 25 years, 344 days), 37.6% of the snaps played were by first- or second-year player (the third-highest such mark in the league).

The Raiders, under Telesco and Pierce, endured a 10-game losing streak, their longest losing skid since opening the 2014 season 0-10.

Las Vegas also went 0-6 against the AFC West for the first time since 2006.

The new GM-coach combo will inherit the No. 6 overall pick as well as an additional third-round draft choice from the New York Jets as part of the Davante Adams trade.

Plus, the new GM and coach will presumably work with new Raiders minority owners Tom Brady and Richard Seymour, both of whom bought into the franchise, owned by Mark Davis, in the fall.

Also, the Raiders new GM is projected to have $107.3 million in salary cap space and a slew of decisions to make on their own free agents as starters on the defense (edge rushers K'Lavon Chaisson and Malcom Koonce, linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, cornerback Nate Hobbs and safeties Marcus Epps and Tre'von Moehrig) and offense (running backs Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah) are scheduled to hit free agency.