Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are considering a significant shake-up to their quarterback depth chart, one that would put newcomer Daniel Jones in position to play if starter Sam Darnold is injured or ineffective in the playoffs.

The Vikings signed Jones this week to their 53-man roster, where he joined Darnold and No. 2 quarterback Nick Mullens after a six-week stint on the team's practice squad.

Mullens was Darnold's backup for the entire regular season. Darnold started all 17 games, but Mullens appeared in relief four times.

Speaking to local reporters Thursday, coach Kevin O'Connell twice declined to say if Mullens or Jones would be Darnold's backup Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC's wild-card round.

"[Jones] definitely has progressed," O'Connell said. "He's gotten a lot of really good work in both running scout team works and then just extra work here and there when he can with [quarterbacks coach Josh McCown] and Nick and Brett [Rypien] as well. ... The best way I can put it is we're doing everything we can to get Sam ready to go, but at the same time, whether it's Nick or Daniel or Brett, having all those guys absorbing the game plan like always. It's such a fluid thing here the rest of the way. We're going to do whatever we think gives us the best chance to win."

Asked if that meant there was a chance Jones could be the No. 2 quarterback on Monday night, O'Connell said the Vikings would "do whatever it takes to give us the best chance to win here the rest of the way."

The timing of the potential shift is notable. Darnold struggled through his worst game of the season last Sunday night in Detroit, missing at least three receivers who were open for touchdowns and compiling a 34.5% off-target rate, the second worst of his career, in a 31-9 loss to the Lions.

Jones opened the season with the New York Giants, where he had spent his entire career before being benched after 10 games this season and demoted to the third team so he would not suffer an injury that could guarantee future years of his contract.

In response, Jones asked the Giants to waive him, and they complied Nov. 23. He signed four days later with the Vikings, hoping to reset his career before entering the free agency this spring.

The addition of Jones gave the Vikings a headstart on evaluating him if Darnold departs via free agency and they needed a veteran to pair with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft. If nothing else, having Jones on the 53-man roster for at least one week ensures that he will be part of the Vikings' compensatory draft pick formula if he signs elsewhere.