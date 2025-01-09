Open Extended Reactions

Who will score a touchdown this week? Whether you intend to make an anytime TD bet, are setting a DFS lineup or simply enjoy peering into a crystal ball, we have a prediction for you. There are projections every game, every week for ESPN fantasy football players, and that includes the probability that a player will take the ball into the end zone.

Here are the top 20 predicted scorers for wild-card weekend of the NFL playoffs. For the latest odds on these and all other player props, go to ESPN BET.