LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- When the Chicago Bears fly in candidates for their head coaching search, they're going to want to ensure the lasting perception of a first-class organization.

Part of that franchise facelift will mean not making the candidates fly coach, according to a team source. Some teams will send private planes for candidates to interview for coordinator jobs, but the Bears have been known to skimp, even for a head coaching position.

"That's going to be taken care of," a team source recently told ESPN. "If anyone comes in to interview and digs into how we do things, they're going to understand that this is a first-class organization."

That's going to put a dent in the travel budget, considering general manager Ryan Poles said he is casting a "wide net" to find Matt Eberflus' replacement.

The Bears are hoping the new wrinkle in the process helps land a first-class coach. They've had five head coaches since their last playoff win in 2010.

Now that travel arrangements have been settled, here are five pressing questions surrounding the rest of the process.

Ryan Poles will be the point man in the Bears coaching search, but there was no clarity provided on his contract status. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

How many candidates are too many?

The Bears have requested interviews with upwards of 14 candidates. Their request to speak with Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was denied, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the team will speak with two former NFL head coaches this week when they interview Vrabel (Tennessee) and Pete Carroll (Seattle).

Historically, Chicago has hired head coaches from the ranks of assistants. Only one head coach in the team's 105-year history -- John Fox -- had previous NFL head coaching experience.

"If you have been a head coach before, there's a lot of value, because some of the new things you've already experienced, and you have kind of the playbook and the blueprint on how to counter the things when they go away from you," Poles said. "Or when you have success, how do you make sure everyone stays humble and they continue to work to get better."

Assistants like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and college coaches like Stanford's David Shaw are all candidates Chicago hopes to interview.

Poles said he hasn't put a number on the number of candidates, but a crowded field and multiple rounds of virtual and in-person interactions that will take place over January could mean the Bears will have to navigate playoff schedules to make their decision.

"We want to make sure that it fits, and it's not stressing us out to an extent where we're not doing quality work," Poles said

What if a candidate wants to bring in his own general manager?

The Bears chose to retain Poles after firing Eberflus on Nov. 29. He will be responsible for leading the search. But what happens if a candidate wants to bring his own personnel department, including a general manager?

"I think we made it clear, I made it clear in early December, he is our point person on the search," team president Kevin Warren said. "He's our general manager. He's head of football operations.

"I am confident that if we do our job from a process standpoint, which we will, and sit down and be open and honest that people will look at this as a great opportunity and from a hypothetical standpoint. I am confident with the group that we have right now and Ryan leading our charge."

The team's reporting structure is also not up for reconsideration, according to McCaskey, who noted how the Bears' "vertical" process works: the head coach reports to the general manager; the general manager reports to the team president; the president reports to the chairman.

So, would attempted changes to that structure be a deal-breaker for the Bears?

"Well, I haven't ever experienced anyone saying that," McCaskey said. "Usually, they want the job."

Will Ryan Poles receive a contract extension?

Questions about Poles' job security and contract status have been raised in league circles with respect to the effect it will have on the coaching search. The 39-year-old GM did not want to disclose whether he has received an extension or how many years he has remaining on the deal he signed in January 2022.

"The candidates we talk to, that will be something I can address with them," Poles said.

McCaskey does not believe Poles' contract situation will be an issue.

"In the interviews that I have participated in, that has never been a factor," McCaskey said. "No one has ever come in and said, 'I'm not going to come here unless the general manager and I are on the same timeline.'

"So I don't think that's going to be a factor."

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is one of the hottest names of this coaching cycle. Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Are the Bears going to prioritize hiring an offensive coach?

The plan candidates devise to develop quarterback Caleb Williams will be a "huge factor" in who is selected as the 19th head coach in franchise history, Poles said.

In addition to Johnson, the Bears are hoping to interview Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady, Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing, New York Giants OC Mike Kafka, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Bears interim coach Thomas Brown.

Williams became the first Bears rookie QB to pass for more than 3,000 yards (3,541) and set a team rookie record with 20 passing touchdowns. But he was sacked 68 times (third most in NFL history) and finished the season with a 46.5 QBR, which ranked 28th in the league.

The top priority for the next coach will be to develop Williams, who will likely start next season with his third playcaller and plenty of questions about whether he'll develop into the Bears' elusive franchise quarterback.

There's an "ideal fit" for a young quarterback, according to Poles, but the Bears say they aren't prioritizing an offensive coach at this early stage of the interview process.

"You got to look at all the characteristics of what you're looking for in a head coach, and then you got to see what's the best bundle of those to bring in the building," Poles said. "Obviously, we're talking about leadership, accountability, some of those important things that carry over.

"Regardless of what the situation is, those have to be there. To ignore those just to go to the other side, I think that's a bad deal too. Really, it's the candidate that has the best collection of all those things."

The new Bears coach will be tasked with developing Caleb Williams, but Poles said that doesn't mean he'll be an offensive-minded head coach. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Are the Bears using outside counsel to guide their process?

Chicago's brass had five weeks to prepare for its coaching search after firing Eberflus. They've been in information-gathering mode on the candidates they want to talk to and have used outside consultants to gather background information on several "intriguing candidates" they hope to speak with, according to Poles.

During the Bears last search for a head coach and general manager, the team hired Hall of Fame NFL executive Bill Polian as an adviser to McCaskey and former team president Ted Phillips.

McCaskey said Poles has the freedom to use any outside counsel he chooses this cycle. The interview committee is comprised of Poles, Warren, McCaskey, director of football administration Matt Feinstein, senior director of player personnel Jeff King, chief administrative officer Ted Crews and chief HR officer Liz Geist. Assistant general manager Ian Cunningham will be part of the process when time allows while he seeks general manager opportunities.