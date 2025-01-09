Santa Anita Park postponed Friday's racing program until Jan. 16 because of poor air quality forecast in Arcadia, California, near the Eaton Fire.

The California Horse Racing Board approved the rescheduling of the 10-race card, which will be run with the horses previously entered.

"While Santa Anita continues to remain well outside of any active fire area, the smoke from the wildfires is affecting all of Los Angeles County," track general manager Nate Newby said Thursday. "We also want to respect the impact that this tragedy has had on many of our community, including our horsemen and women and our own Santa Anita team, who have been devastated by these fires."

A decision on Saturday and Sunday's racing will be made Friday.

The track was handing out N-95 masks to all backstretch and frontside workers as well as protective eyewear because of the smoke.