ARCADIA, Calif. -- All-Stars Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler have teamed as owners of a 3-year-old colt that won for the first time at Santa Anita on Friday.

March of Time defeated four rivals by 2¼ lengths to win a six-furlong sprint race worth $60,000 that was designated for horses that had never won. The $60,000 purse was representative of the quality of the horses entered.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, March of Time paid $4.60 to win as the wagering favorite. The colt took over the lead in the upper stretch and put away eventual runner-up Santarena with a furlong to go.

Sired by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, who was trained by Baffert, the colt's other owner is Baffert's wife, Jill.

Buehler, who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series this year and reportedly has agreed to a free agent deal with the Boston Red Sox, is a longtime friend of the couple.

Bregman, also a free agent, spent the past nine seasons playing third base for the Houston Astros and helped them to a pair of World Series titles.

March of Time was previously owned by the high-powered trio of Michael Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier and Derrick Smith of Coolmore. The colt finished second in his racing debut a year ago.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.