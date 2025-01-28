Open Extended Reactions

Outfielder Roman Anthony, baseball's No. 2 prospect according to Baseball America and the MLB Pipeline, was among nine non-roster invitees to spring training, the Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday.

Anthony, 20, is a left-handed hitter who was named Double-A Portland's team MVP in 2024 after hitting 15 home runs and 38 extra-base hits. He quickly moved on to Triple-A, where played in 35 games for Worcester, batting .344.

A second-round selection in 2022, this will be the Florida native's first spring training camp. At Fenway Fest in Boston earlier this month, in speaking during his media availability, Anthony said he grew up watching Christian Yelich, who started with the Miami Marlins before moving on to the Milwaukee Brewers.

"I think he's part of the reason why I love the game so much," Anthony said. "He's one guy I'm really excited to meet in my career. Just as a kid, trying to model my game after him being that tall, skinny, awkward kid. I just always saw similarities of myself and him."

Boston will open spring training in Fort Myers, Florida, on Feb. 12, when pitchers and catchers report.