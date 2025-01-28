Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Adam Frazier is heading back to the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to multiple reports.

The club has agreed to terms with the veteran second baseman/outfielder on a one-year deal worth $1.525 million, per the reports. The deal is pending Frazier passing a physical.

Frazier, 33, spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Pirates from 2016 to '21. He hit .283 with 39 homers and 204 RBIs in 608 games with Pittsburgh. Frazier made the All-Star Game in 2021 before being traded to the San Diego Padres.

Frazier has bounced around recently, playing for the Seattle Mariners in 2022, Baltimore Orioles in 2023 and Kansas City Royals last season. Frazier hit .202 in 104 games with the Royals in 2024.

The deal gives the Pirates a versatile option who can play a corner outfield spot or second. Pittsburgh could have an immediate opening in right field after opting not to retain Bryan De La Cruz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.