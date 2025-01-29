Stephen A. Smith is disappointed in Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and his recent commentary on the Dodgers' offseason spending. (2:10)

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner weighed in on the Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason spending spree, saying it will be even more "difficult" to keep up with the reigning World Series champions.

The Dodgers have spent more than $450 million guaranteed this offseason, pushing their 2025 luxury tax payroll to approximately $390 million.

With the penalties for exceeding the $241 million threshold, the Dodgers' total payroll for this year likely will be in excess of $500 million.

"It's difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they're doing," Steinbrenner said during an interview with the YES Network that aired Tuesday. "We'll see if it pays off."

Despite losing superstar Juan Soto as a free agent to the crosstown rival Mets, the Yankees also have had an active offseason, headlined by Max Fried's eight-year, $218 million deal.

The Yankees currently have Major League Baseball's third-highest luxury tax payroll at just under $303 million. The Phillies are second at just under $308 million, more than $80 million behind the Dodgers.

The Yankees were listed in March 2024 by Forbes as MLB's most valuable franchise, worth an estimated $7.55 billion, while the Dodgers were the second-most valuable at approximately $5.45 billion.

Los Angeles' latest free agent addition, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, is reliever Kirby Yates, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $13 million.

The Dodgers also have signed free agents Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Roki Sasaki, Michael Conforto and Hyeseong Kim; they re-signed Teoscar Hernandez and Blake Treinen; and they reached a multiyear extension with Tommy Edman.

Steinbrenner, whose Yankees lost to the Dodgers in last season's World Series, added Tuesday that Los Angeles' busy offseason does not guarantee another championship.

"They still have to have a season that's relatively injury-free for it to work out for them," Steinbrenner said. "It's a long season as you know, and once you get to the postseason, anything can happen. We've seen that time and time again. We'll see who's there at the end."