The Cincinnati Reds have signed veteran lefty Wade Miley to a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN.

Miley, 38, is recovering from elbow surgery after missing most of last season while playing for the Milwaukee Brewers. He's expected to return early in 2025, and this will be his second stint with the Reds. He played for Cincinnati in 2020 and 2021, throwing a no-hitter in his latter season with the team.

Assuming Miley makes it back to the major leagues, 2025 will be his 15th big league season. He has a career 4.07 ERA while bouncing around the NL Central over the second half of his career. He has played for the Reds, Brewers and Chicago Cubs -- all since 2018. He began his career with Arizona, where he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting back in 2012.

Miley has pitched almost exclusively as a starter, winning 108 games over the first 14 years of his career. He provides depth to a younger pitching staff as Cincinnati hopes to improve on its fourth-place finish last season.