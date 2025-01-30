Open Extended Reactions

Closer Carlos Estévez and Kansas City are in agreement on a two-year, $22.2 million contract with a club option, sources told ESPN on Wednesday, adding a veteran reliever to a Royals team hoping to continue its run of success after a surprise postseason appearance last year.

The deal will pay Estévez $10.1 million in each of the first two years, with the club option worth $13 million and a $2 million buyout.

Estévez, 32, has spent the past two seasons as a closer -- first for the Los Angeles Angels and then, following a July trade, the Philadelphia Phillies -- with a high-octane fastball and a swing-and-miss slider and changeup. While his strikeout rate dipped last year, his walks came down significantly as well and unleashed the best version of him.

With a weak bullpen in the first half of last season, Kansas City upgraded at the trade deadline by acquiring right-hander Lucas Erceg -- who became a dominant closer down the stretch -- and right-hander Hunter Harvey, who missed the postseason with injuries. Estévez's presence alongside Erceg gives Kansas City a potent one-two punch in the late innings to complement one of the American League's best rotations.

Coming off a 106-loss season, the Royals improved by 30 games and beat the Baltimore Orioles in the wild-card round before losing to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees. Kansas City re-signed starter Michael Wacha and traded for second baseman Jonathan India early in the winter, then re-signed right-hander Michael Lorenzen.

Estévez enriches a bullpen that includes right-handers Erceg, Harvey and John Schreiber and a panoply of left-handers: Angel Zerpa, Sam Long, Daniel Lynch and potentially Kris Bubic, who is expected to compete with Lorenzen and right-hander Kyle Wright for Kansas City's fifth starter job.

After spending six seasons in Colorado, Estévez signed a two-year, $13.5 million deal with the Angels and ascended into the closer role. Since signing with Los Angeles, he has saved 57 games and struck out 128 while walking 43 in 117⅓ innings with a 3.22 ERA.