Knight's Choice salutes in Melbourne Cup boilover

Knight's Choice has won the 2024 Melbourne Cup, defeating Warp Speed and Okita Soushi in a thrilling finish at Flemington on Tuesday afternoon.

The massive outsider saluted for Irish-born jockey Robbie Dolan, who claimed victory in what was his first ever ride in the "race that stops a nation".

In what was a gripping 164th staging of Australia's most-watched thoroughbred race, Knight's Choice proved too strong in a sprint to the finish, pulling over the top of Okita Soushi and holding off Warp Speed by the barest of margins.

Trained by John Symons and Sheila Laxon on the Sunshine Coast, Knight's Choice was well down the betting across all markets. It was Laxon's second Melbourne Cup triumph after she trained Ethereal to victory 23 years ago.

"This is the pinnacle of all pinnacles, this is the Melbourne Cup," Symons said.

Robbie Dolan riding Knight's Choice to win race six the Lexus Melbourne Cup during Melbourne Cup Day Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Zardozi rounded out the first four.

As the field approached the final few hundred metres it appeared as though Jamie Kah, aboard Okita Soushi, would become just the second woman to ride the winner in the Melbourne Cup. But Okita Soushi was swallowed up as the winning post neared, with Knight's Choice beating Warp Speed to the line after a peach of a ride from Dolan.

"We'll be singing tonight after a few beers," Dolan, who was a contestant on the 2022 edition of "The Voice", told Channel 9.

"It is amazing and a lot of people doubted this little horse. Doubt me now."

Laxon was more than happy with the ride, with Dolan threading his way through the field from near last on the bend.

"He started the race, and he knew how to ride him. We didn't give him instructions, he knew what to do," she said.

"I love it being down for the Australians. The Australian horse has done it, and Robbie is Australian now as well, so I'm thrilled to win the Cup, and it is the people's Cup, and that's what it is all about."

Knight's Choice is just the sixth Australian-bred horse to win since 1993, and the first since Vow and Declare back in 2019.

The five-year-old gelding carried only 51kg to victory and was making its first start over the 3200m trip. It had most recently come off a fifth-placed finish in the Bendigo Cup, but had showed sparing little form this preparation otherwise.

"I watched every Melbourne Cup for the last 40 years. I thought my best chance was to get him to stay the trip and, hopefully, he can run home and do the quick sectionals he can on a good track and he proved everybody wrong," Dolan said.