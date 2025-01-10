Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been charged with one count of misdemeanor DUI, the Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney told TMZ Sports on Thursday.

The charge comes after he was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Nov. 25 after the California Highway Patrol said officers observed him driving more than 100 mph in a white Dodge sedan on US-101 northbound.

A news release at the time of the arrest said officers "observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment."

Robinson will be arraigned in late February, the city attorney's office told TMZ.

News of the charge comes days before the Rams are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings in a wild-card playoff game Monday night.

The Rams chose not to suspend Robinson after he was arrested in November, with coach Sean McVay saying then that the team will "let the legal process take place" and let the league go through its disciplinary process as well.

"I think it was a bad decision he made. I don't think that makes him a bad person. And I do believe this is something that with the words that he said, our guys will learn from it, and hopefully nobody's ever going to repeat something like this," McVay said then.

Robinson, 30, started all 17 games for the Rams this season and led the team with seven touchdown receptions. He was fourth on the team with 31 receptions and 505 receiving yards.

