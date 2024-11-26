LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said.

Robinson, who was observed driving more than 100 mph on US-101 northbound, was arrested at approximately 5:13 a.m. on Monday morning in Woodland Hills, California. The arrest came hours after he caught a touchdown in the Rams' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football."

According to a news release, officers assigned to the CHP-West Valley Area Office observed a white Dodge sedan traveling more than 100 mph. The release said officers "observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment" and Robinson was arrested.

Robinson was cited and released to "a responsible party," the CHP said.

The arrest was initially reported by TMZ.

Robinson is in his eighth NFL season and second in Los Angeles. He has 26 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is scheduled to speak to reporters Tuesday morning.