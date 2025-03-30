Pat McAfee discusses the 49ers' interest in Mac Jones, dating back to the 2021 NFL draft. (2:16)

The San Francisco 49ers are not expected to trade wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk by Tuesday, when he is due a $22.85 million bonus, barring a late deal materializing, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Aiyuk, who signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers last year, is due the $22.85 million bonus if he is on the team's roster Tuesday. Once the 49ers pay that bonus it is expected that Aiyuk would spend the 2025 season in San Francisco, the sources told Schefter.

The 49ers have already traded one star wide receiver this offseason, sending Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

Aiyuk's 2024 season was cut short last October when he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee. He finished last season with 25 catches for 374 yards and no touchdowns.

He signed the extension last year after a 2023 season in which he had 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

Aiyuk, 27, has 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns in five seasons. The 49ers selected him at No. 25 in the first round of the 2020 draft.