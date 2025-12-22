Mike Reiss reports on Drake Maye and the Patriots following their fourth-quarter comeback against the Ravens. (0:37)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quarterback Drake Maye and the 12-3 New England Patriots are headed to the playoffs, and there are myriad reasons for what has been one of the quickest turnarounds in the NFL this season.

The presence of wide receiver Stefon Diggs is one Maye highlighted late Sunday night in the aftermath of a postseason-clinching win over the Baltimore Ravens.

"People have no idea what he means to this team," Maye said.

Diggs' "passion, fire and competitiveness" have resonated throughout the Patriots, according to head coach Mike Vrabel. The 32-year-old is usually at the center of the huddle before games, firing up teammates, and Vrabel turned to him late Sunday night to break the team down in the joyous victorious locker room.

Diggs expressed his love for the team before calling out the start of what has become a team rallying point this season: "We all we got!"

The rest of the team then says, "We all we need!"

That's the type of edge that Diggs has brought to the Patriots, and it is reflected in his comeback from a torn right ACL sustained in October of 2024 while playing for the Houston Texans. He acknowledged Sunday night that he wasn't even the Patriots' first choice this offseason as a free agent, as the team aggressively pursued Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr., among others.

"I know all those other guys they were thinking about signing," Diggs said, acknowledging that most NFL teams wouldn't have an older veteran coming off injury as their No. 1 choice. "[But] I'm where I'm supposed to be. I'm more thankful that Mr. Kraft, Vrabes, Coach Todd [Downing], [Josh] McDaniels -- those guys took a chance on me. I was healing up faster than anybody. So for them to take a chance on me, and show the world who I am, I'm back and better than ever."

After totaling nine catches for 138 yards in the win over the Ravens -- which was his fourth 100-yard game of the season -- Diggs now has 76 receptions for 869 yards on the season, with three touchdowns. He had been quiet for the Patriots' last three games, with only eight catches for 72 yards in that span. But that changed against Baltimore, where Diggs had 52 yards after the catch, his second-most in a game in the last three seasons according to ESPN Research.

It also marked his 16th career 100-yard receiving game in prime time, breaking a tie with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams for most since Diggs entered the NFL in 2015.

"Prime time is my time. The world is watching. I always look at it as another opportunity to show the world who I am and how I'm coming," Diggs said. "My teammates got my back. I've been a positive influence, a positive force on this team, keeping my energy high. Ain't no letup in me. Prime time, my time. Prime time, our time."

The Patriots aren't scheduled to be in prime time in the final two weeks of the season. Sunday's road game against the New York Jets and the Week 18 finale at home against the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to be played at 1 p.m.

But with the playoffs ahead, those prime-time lights could soon be shining on Diggs and the Patriots again.

"I work for it. I'm prepared for it. I expect success," Diggs said. "I look at it as if in the biggest moments, I want my team to lean on me."