It is not an overreaction to say the pre-Sunday NFL Week 16 games were completely wild and massively consequential. Seattle came back from way down in the fourth quarter to stun the Rams in overtime and take control of the NFC playoff race. Chicago came back from way down in the fourth quarter to stun the Packers in overtime and take control of the NFC North.

Week 16 results feel weightier, mainly because there isn't much time left to fix problems that result from them. The Rams might well be better than the Seahawks, but now all Seattle has to do is win two games to keep Los Angeles in a wild-card spot. The Packers might be better than the Bears, but they could theoretically miss the playoffs completely as a result of Saturday night's meltdown.

On and on it goes. The only reason Tampa Bay's loss to Carolina wasn't completely devastating is that they play again in Week 18. But still, if the Bucs lose and the Panthers win next week, that rematch won't matter. The way the Jaguars played against the Broncos put a lot of pressure on a sleepy-looking Texans team to get it together against the Raiders (it did). Week 16 is a serious reality check.

With all of that in mind, and enough data to draw some strong conclusions about this season and how it'll end, we present the Week 16 overreactions column, where we try to figure out which overreactions might hold up and which ones are mirages.

The Broncos aren't going to be the AFC's No. 1 seed after all

The Broncos' 11-game winning streak came to an end Sunday with a stunning home loss to the surging Jaguars, who hung 34 points on Denver's vaunted defense and looked very much like a top AFC contender. As a result, the Broncos are 12-3. That's still the best record in the AFC as of this writing, but the Patriots can match it with a win Sunday night in Baltimore (though the Broncos hold the tiebreaker). Buffalo, Jacksonville and the Chargers are all 11-4 and right behind Denver. The Broncos' remaining games are at beleaguered Kansas City on Thursday and home against the Chargers in a Week 18 game that could decide the division title.

play 0:30 Bo Nix throws an INT to stall Broncos' comeback try Jarrian Jones picks off Bo Nix to stall the Broncos' drive and give the ball back to the Jaguars.

Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

This result opened up so many things at the top of the AFC playoff race. It creates the always fun situation where both teams in the AFC West race control their own destiny. Because the Chargers beat the Broncos in Week 3 and because they play again in the finale, the Chargers will win the division (and possibly secure the No. 1 seed) if they win their final two games. The Jaguars could still get the 1-seed, and they now have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Denver in case they end up tied. The Patriots can obviously still get it, as can the Bills if they catch New England for the division title.

Denver should be able to take out the Chiefs on Christmas Day, what with Kansas City's top two quarterbacks out with torn ACLs. But if the Chargers get by the Texans on Saturday, Week 18 sets up as a game that could relegate the Broncos to wild-card status. See? Week 16 is huge. Not an overreaction.

DK Metcalf should have been removed from Sunday's game after punching a fan

The Steelers wide receiver got into an altercation with a fan who was hanging over the railing behind the Pittsburgh bench in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Lions. Metcalf very clearly threw a closed-fist punch at the fan's face with his right hand. CBS cameras caught the altercation, but apparently no officials did, because no one threw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. Metcalf re-entered the game for Pittsburgh's next offensive series and was still playing in the second half.

Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

I was stunned that Metcalf wasn't ejected, because I know the league office can contact officials and order an ejection in cases where the league believes one is warranted, even if the officials don't do it themselves. So, I reached out to the league and asked, and the explanation I got was that, because no flag was thrown, the league is not allowed to buzz in and weigh in on disqualification. That feels like an unfortunate loophole, since it seems like it should be clear that punching one of the paying customers should be the kind of thing that gets you sent home from work, no matter what your job is.

Maybe the league will to tweak that rule this offseason after this. However, regardless of what the league can or can't do in these situations, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin absolutely could and should have sat Metcalf down for the rest of the game once he found out what happened. It's a terrible look for Tomlin to let Metcalf continue playing, and I'm very curious to hear his explanation. Either way, no, it's not an overreaction to say Metcalf shouldn't have been allowed to continue playing.

The Buccaneers will have a new head coach in 2026

Tampa Bay lost 23-20 to the Panthers on Sunday to fall into second place in the NFC South. It was Tampa's third loss in a row -- all to division opponents -- and sixth in its last seven games following a 6-2 start. The Bucs now sit one game behind the Panthers with two games to play, though the fact that they play Carolina again in Week 18 means Sunday's loss wasn't a season-killer. Nevertheless, the Buccaneers' collapse is one of the most surprising stories of this entire NFL season.

They're a four-time defending division champion and the NFC South didn't have a team with a winning record entering Sunday. A fifth straight division title felt like the floor for Tampa Bay's 2025 expectations. The Bucs fought through ridiculous injury situations early in the season and won six of their first eight behind what was looking like an MVP season for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

But very strangely, as they've gotten healthier, they've played worse. Mayfield has thrown an interception in each of his last three games after throwing just five in the first 12 games of the season. The Bucs are 0-7 this season in games in which Mayfield throws an interception and 7-1 when he doesn't. Bowles was furious with his team after its Week 15 Thursday night loss to Atlanta, but the Bucs laid another egg Sunday despite the extra days of rest.

Verdict: OVERREACTION

This was a tough one. Bowles' seat absolutely could be getting hot, and this is a spot people around the league have started to watch for a potential change. But we don't know the mind of Tampa Bay ownership or what it will do if the collapse continues and the Bucs miss the playoffs. This would be the first season in Bowles' four-year tenure as Bucs head coach that they didn't win the division, which you'd think would buy him some grace. But this team had higher hopes than just another division title.

The Buccaneers believed they had a roster (before the injuries, at least) that could compete to reach the Super Bowl. But the offense hasn't improved with better health and the defense isn't generating any kind of pass rush. Just last week, Tampa Bay pulled Jason Pierre-Paul out of retirement to see if he could help. So a couple ugly games in Weeks 17 and 18 could make things very dicey for Bowles. But given his track record of success in Tampa and what seems to be viewed as a bit of a thin crop of head-coach candidates this year, I'm going to lean "overreaction" here and guess Bowles gets a mulligan.

The Bears are a legitimate threat to win the NFC

Chicago's 22-16 overtime victory over the Packers on Saturday night was by far the craziest NFL game since ... well, two days earlier, but you get the idea. The Bears trailed 6-0 at halftime, 13-3 entering the fourth quarter and 16-6 with less than three minutes left in the game. But a field goal, a recovered onside kick and a Caleb Williams touchdown pass sent the game to overtime, where Williams won it with one of the gutsiest, most brilliant throws of the season.

Chicago is now 11-4 -- a game and a half ahead of the second-place Packers and only a game behind Seattle in the race for the top seed in the NFC. Their only loss since October came in Week 14 in Green Bay, and they avenged it Saturday to seize control of the NFC North. Home playoff games in the Windy City seem to be more a likelihood than possibility at this point.

play 0:48 Bears walk it off on miraculous DJ Moore catch in OT Caleb Williams throws a 46-yard dime to DJ Moore to secure the Chicago Bears’ 22-16 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers.

Verdict: NOT AN OVERREACTION

Are the Bears as good as the Rams on paper? Probably not. Do they play defense as well as the Seahawks do? Definitely not. But Ben Johnson's bunch is never out of a game. Their run game is one of the NFL's most creative and effective, ranking second behind only Buffalo in rushing yards per game and yards before contact per rush. That's the kind of thing that travels in January and should enable the Bears to keep games close.

And if the games are close, the Bears have shown a remarkable and consistent ability to win them. Williams is a flawed second-year quarterback, but he has the arm talent to make throws other people would never try and seems to have a knack for performing in the clutch. The two teams atop the NFC West have earned the right to be considered the conference's favorites, but the Bears aren't going to be an easy out.

Mike Macdonald is going to win Coach of the Year

The former Ravens defensive coordinator is 22-10 in his head coaching career, and the Seahawks are obviously a team to take seriously. They came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter on Thursday to eventually beat the Rams 38-37 in overtime. The comeback was aided by a zany two-point conversion play that initially looked like an incomplete pass but was reversed to a backwards pass and a successful conversion because Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet picked it up in the end zone.

In overtime, a Seattle defense which had forced four fourth-quarter punts let Stafford go right down the field and score, but the Seahawks responded with a touchdown drive of their own. Macdonald then made the call to go for two instead of kicking the tying extra point. Quarterback Sam Darnold found tight end Eric Saubert in the front of the end zone for the conversion, and now Seattle is in the driver's seat for not just the NFC West title, but the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the NFC playoffs. If the Seahawks win their final two games, they get the first week of the postseason off no matter what anyone else does.

Verdict: OVERREACTION

Oh, Macdonald totally could win it. He is a worthy candidate and giving him the award wouldn't be a surprise or a mistake. The problem is, you could say that about at least a half-dozen other coaches this season.

Johnson has the Bears in first place in his first season. Mike Vrabel has the Patriots in first place in his, and so does Liam Coen in Jacksonville. Jim Harbaugh's Chargers and Kyle Shanahan's 49ers have weathered a ridiculous number of key injuries to put themselves in playoff contention. Sean Payton's Broncos helped end a nine-year Chiefs run atop the AFC West and could be the best team in their conference. Coach of the Year is an extremely close and cluttered race this year, and honestly what happens in the final two weeks could help break some ties in the minds of the voters.

Quick-hitter fantasy overreactions

Omarion Hampton will be a first-round fantasy pick in 2026: NOT AN OVERREACTION. Hampton had 85 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 34-17 victory in Dallas on Sunday. He missed two months of the season with a left ankle fracture, but the silver lining is that he might be fresher than most rookies are at this point in the season. He told me after the game that this was the best he'd felt since returning in Week 14. Kimani Vidal left Sunday's game with a neck injury, and Hampton is set up for the kind of finishing stretch that people will remember come next August.

Cam Ward will be a starting fantasy quarterback in 2026: NOT AN OVERREACTION. He's played better as the season has gone along, and it's fair to expect the Titans' next head coach to be an offensive/QB specialist who can help Ward take a leap forward in 2026 the way Ben Johnson has with Caleb Williams and Liam Coen did with Trevor Lawrence this season.

play 1:08 Cam Ward helps Titans rout the Chiefs Cam Wards leads the Titans to a 26-9 win over the Chiefs in Week 16.