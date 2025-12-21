Inside the Bears' wild comeback win over the Packers in OT

Chicago erases a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Packers in overtime and jump into first place in the NFC North. (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- When Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos converted a 43-yard field goal attempt into the swirling winds of Soldier Field with 1:59 left in the fourth quarter Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers had a 16-9 lead and a 96.9% chance of winning the key NFC North battle.

At that point, Santos had provided the Bears' only points on three kicks, but it was his next kick that proved to be a game-changer.

It wasn't that his onside kick was remarkable, it's just that it wasn't handled by Packers receiver Romeo Doubs, and Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell recovered.

At that point, the Packers' win percentage had dipped to 86.9%, and considering how stagnant the Bears' offense had been for nearly four quarters, there was no reason to believe in a miracle comeback.

Except that the Bears have lived dangerously all season. Entering the game, they had five wins this season after trailing in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, tied with the 2011 Broncos and 2016 Lions for the most such wins in a season since the 1970 merger.

"We're never out of it," Blackwell said. "Guys on the sideline were like, 'We're fine. We're going to score right here, get an onside kick, score again and we'll win.'"

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

And that's exactly how it played out for the 11-win Bears, who stand alone with six one-score victories after an incredible 22-16 win.

Here's how they did it, starting with the third Santos onside kick his team recovered in 20 attempts.

Santos' kick traveled 12 yards to the Bears' 47, but Doubs couldn't control it. Blackwell recovered, setting up the Bears with first-and-10 at their 47 with 1:56 left and two timeouts.

Bears LB D'Marco Jackson: "In my vision, I just seen [Doubs] fumble it, and just a rush to the ball. Then I see 'Black.' I see him just slide right in, and I just try to cover him, get everybody off of him, just to keep him with the ball."

Blackwell: "It went through his arms more or less, and I was just there to just jump on him."

Doubs: "S---, I missed it. That's just this game, bro. I rep this s--- all week and, yeah, bro, somebody got to be responsible, and I'm willing to take on 1,000% of it."

Packers safety Javon Bullard: "That's a grown man taking responsibility. Of course we all could've done something better. We could've blocked our guys better. It wasn't perfect."

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "I just saw the ball, I'm watching the ball the whole time. You know, as far as, was it blocked well enough? I'd have to go back and watch the tape, but I thought we had an opportunity to field the ball. We just didn't field the ball."

Bears DE Daniel Hardy: "I'm still kind of in shock a little bit just how all this went down, but I got off the ball, did my job, and that was to go run through somebody's face. And after I did that, I saw the ball in the air, and I saw it fall into the hands of the returner, and then I saw him bobble it. So I tried to jump on the returner.

play 0:33 Bears recover huge onside kick vs. Packers Romeo Doubs is unable hold on to the Bears' onside kick, giving Chicago a huge boost late.

"I think I landed on his legs or something, and somebody else landed on top of his body, and then the ball was loose on the ground. Somebody, obviously Black, jumped on it and was fighting on the bottom of the pile. I didn't really see who had it at the time, but I heard him. And obviously the ref is standing right there, so I'm going to yell, 'Bears ball!' And then they popped out of the huddle with the ball, and it was just crazy."

Jackson: "The crowd got into it. It was just a game-changing play for us, like, kept us in the game, kept us alive. So, man, shout out to Black for that one."

Hardy: "Cairo got every kick in the book. So for anybody listening, just prepare yourself. I'm not sure I'm at liberty to share [which type of kick that was.]. Just know that's the onside recovery kick. That's what we'll call it."

Jackson: "I ain't going to lie. I just believe in this team. Like, it's crazy, like, how things fall our way and just, we living on the right side."

Final (OT) - Bears 22, Packers 16 📉



The @ChicagoBears' win probability was as low as 0.5% before recovering an onside kick coming out of the two-minute warning (trailing 16-9 w/2 timeouts). This is the 5th-most improbable win in the NGS era (since 2016).



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/kUaWBZ4YIA — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 21, 2025

Hardy: "We practice onside kicks every Friday. It's just guys being keyed in on details, being locked in and wanting to win more than the dudes on the other side. ... [Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower] has us coached up well, and I think we're the best special teams unit in the country."

Kevin Byard: "As soon as that happened, it took me back to the Cincinnati game [the Bears won on a last-second TD pass to Colston Loveland]. I just knew we was going to win. It was destiny."

Williams connected with Loveland on a 6-yard pass and then threw two incompletions, setting up a fourth-and-4 at the Packers' 6 with 24 seconds remaining. The Packers had an 80.3% chance to win as Williams started to scramble and heaved a high ball to a wide-open Jahdae Walker, whose second career catch was a game-saving touchdown. Santos' PAT made it 16-16. The Bears sacked Malik Willis -- subbing for an injured Jordan Love -- with 17 seconds left in the fourth, sending the game to overtime.

Williams: Jahdae's my guy -- when he first got here, I allowed him to stay at my house a little bit until he found a spot. We've gone in the indoor [facility] and worked out. Just being able to build that connection with him for moments like this. He goes out there, makes the plays and he's in the right spot. The ball will find him, and that's what happened on that play."

Bears OT Darnell Wright: "​[Jahdae] is so funny. He's one of the funniest guys. Just like every day at practice, he's like a kid almost. He's just so happy to be out there. He's just always with a smile. So he gives a lot of energy to everybody, and a big play by him tonight as well."

Bears WR DJ Moore: "I loved it, man. You put that in our rookie's hands at the end of the game and sent us to overtime. I loved it. He was ready for it."

Packers CB Nate Hobbs: "It was just miscommunication. That's all."

LaFleur: "It was zero blitz, yeah. So obviously somebody let their man go."

Blackwell: "I love that for Jahdae. He's a hell of a player, and he loves football. I mean, we all love football, but you can see it on his face and he's a little kid on the playground outside at practice, and he deserves that. He's worked his ass off and for him to have that moment in this crowd, this moment, it was incredible for him."

Before the first Packers-Bears game two weeks ago, team captain Byard said he sought out Harrison Freid, Chicago's director of research and analysis. Byard handles Chicago's coin tosses, and after several confusing overtime coin toss handlings around the NFL this season due to the new regular-season overtime rules, he wanted to study up.

Byard: "I went to Harry, and I said, Hey, man, can you kind of walk me through all the overtime stuff, defer or to kick? He kind of just basically told me, like, hey, you know, obviously in overtime, there is no defer, because you basically only kick the ball, there's no defer, there's no second half. But right before the overtime, I remember I walked up to Ben and asked him, like, Hey, we're kicking, right? Just make sure, like, we're all good with it. And he was like, 'Yeah, man, we're kicking. Go get a stop.'"

Byard was surprised his team got to overtime at all Saturday night, given his head coach's aggressive tendencies.

Byard: "Honestly, [kicking the PAT] was a little bit surprising to me. Obviously, we didn't talk about it, but we was on the sideline, like, just kind of talking amongst each other, like, if we score right here, we're going for two, we're going for the win! Man, I think [Ben] just put his trust in the defense that we was going to go get a stop. No, like I said, it was surprising, because Ben is usually aggressive in those situations. But like I said, he must have known something. It helped us out for sure."

After a short kickoff return in OT, the Packers had a first-and-10 at their own 21. One play later, Willis hit Jayden Reed for 31 yards to the Bears' 45. Then on fourth-and-1, Willis fumbled the snap, and the Bears took over on downs.

Willis: "Just a miscommunication between me and [center Sean Rhyan]. He wasn't expecting me to change up the cadence, but the clock got low and I was just trying to hurry up and get a snap. So we're just a little off timing, off kilter there. That's on me."

Jackson: "So, you know, we had to make adjustments with the change of quarterback. We knew he was more athletic than Jordan. But I mean, that was a huge stop by TJ [Edwards] to make them go for it and then that fourth-down stop to give our offense the ball and have a chance to go drive it."

Byard: "He bobbled the snap, and then the running back picked it up ... and listen, this team is special. Just talking in the locker room, like, this doesn't happen often -- the amount of games we're able to win in the fourth quarter. ... So much of the improbable happened tonight, the onside kick, that play, and then DJ with the game-winning touchdown.

"I'm just so happy and proud to be a part of the group, because I just understand that this stuff doesn't happen that often."

play 0:21 Jahdae Walker makes excellent catch as Bears tie it up late Caleb Williams airs one out on fourth down to Jahdae Walker, who manages to make the catch to tie the score for the Bears vs. the Packers.

The Bears took over at their own 36 with a 54.6 win percentage. An incompletion followed by two runs set up Chicago's first-and-10 at the Packers' 46. That's when Ben Johnson called a play the team installed Thursday. Williams fired a perfect laser to Moore -- it covered 56.9 yards, per Next Gen Stats -- who was covered by Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon as he hauled in the pass in the end zone for the walk-off TD. It was Williams' league-leading sixth fourth-quarter comeback win, and he became the only Bears QB in history to throw a TD pass in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter and in OT, according to ESPN Research.

Johnson: "That was one that we put in and we ran in practice on Thursday, and it almost looked identical to that. I thought Caleb threw a dime in practice and DJ came down with it, and we're hopeful that it may or may not be there, but we timed that one up right. DJ ran a great route, and Caleb threw him a great ball.

"I think it's also a testament to our preparation over the course of the week. I think the coaches do a great job coming up with good ideas to put our guys in good spots, and when you go out and you execute it on the practice field, it does become game-day reality for us."

Moore: "It's scary [when the ball is in up in the air in the lights], but then I could track the ball and know where if I got to slow down or speed up to get to where my hand placement is. So, I mean, it was scary, but it was cool."

Bullard: "They just made a good throw and catch. That's all-out coverage. That's an all-out blitz, man. He ran a route that ran away from him. That's just football. That ain't on Kei. That ain't on nobody. That's the playcall, good throw and catch. Kudos to them."

Williams: "I knew it was good. You got that belief, you got that confidence, you got that swagger as an offense, you practice well, you hit plays like that in practice. It was pretty identical to practice and when the play gets called and the moment comes up like that, it's time to go hit it, it's time to go in the game."

Hardy: "I think the culture of this place has drastically changed. I think guys go into games expecting to win. We have expectations of success."

Courtney Cronin and Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.