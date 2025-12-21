Open Extended Reactions

Week 16 of the 2025 fantasy football season featured standout performances by Chase Brown, Puka Nacua and Chris Olave, while Josh Allen, Josh Jacobs and Baker Mayfield disappointed.

Who were the big winners and losers around the league?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analysis.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 16

Chase Brown found the end zone three times on Sunday against the Dolphins. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

1. Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: His 32.9 fantasy points set a new personal best, and most importantly considering his team's shoddy defense, he scored a pair of receiving touchdowns in the effort. Brown steadily chipped away at a bad Miami Dolphins run defense, with every one of his 12 carries gaining at least a yard but only two going for 10-plus yards, and he has now averaged at least 5 yards per carry in four of six games since the bye. He's a top-10 fantasy running back for championship week against the Arizona Cardinals. -- Cockcroft

2. Puka Nacua, WR, and Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams: Nacua's fantasy managers got a head start in their championship matchups as the star wide receiver scored a career-high 46.5 fantasy points to take over the positional lead in scoring for the season from "Thursday Night Football" opponent Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Nacua 333.3, Smith-Njigba 329.3). With the effort, Nacua is in the early lead for the honor of fantasy playoffs MVP, thanks in large part to his having joined Isaac Bruce (Weeks 5-8 of 1995) as the only players since the merger to amass at least 167 receiving yards in three consecutive games. Stafford, meanwhile, scored a season-high 30.88 fantasy points to put him over 300 for the third time in his career and first since 2021. Both players should continue to carry fantasy managers in what is an even more favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. In Nacua's case, that Davante Adams (hamstring) is unlikely to play for the second consecutive week only boosts the odds that he'll have another big game. -- Cockcroft

3. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints: Olave had a season-high 36.8 points in the Week 16 blowout win over a quickly fading Jets team. Olave caught 10 of 14 targets for 148 yards and two touchdowns on explosive-play throws. The clear top option for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who continues to show rapid growth in Kellen Moore's offense, Olave will be a fringe WR1 for the Week 17 game versus the Titans. --Bowen

4. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers: He enjoyed a season-best 30.20 fantasy point performance behind a pair of passing and one rushing touchdown. Herbert's favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys played right into his hands, and he's seemingly playing directly to his matchups of late. With that in mind, Herbert will have his work cut out for him the next two weeks facing two of the league's toughest defenses in the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. -- Cockcroft

5. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: After a really rough Week 15 performance versus the Ravens (5.5 points), Burrow bounced back in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, posting a season-high 29.96 points. Burrow threw for 309 yards (another season high), and he hit the four-touchdown mark for the second time in his past three games. Burrow was dialed-in too, throwing to every level of the field against the Miami defense, with Ja'Marr Chase bringing in nine passes for 109 yards. With a Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals, managers can lock in Burrow as a midtier QB1. -- Bowen

6. James Cook III, RB, Buffalo Bills:Cook carried the Bills offense in Sunday's win over the Browns, scoring 26.4 points. Cook had 117 yards rushing on 17 carries, adding two touchdowns, and he had 17 yards on his only reception. Cook found open running lanes against the Browns, pressing the ball to the second and third levels of the field. Elusive vision there. And speed. Cook is now averaging 28.8 PPG over his past two, and he'll remain in my RB1 ranks for the Week 17 matchup versus the Eagles. -- Bowen

play 0:35 How George Pickens paid off for fantasy managers in Week 16 Liz Loza breaks down George Pickens' nice fantasy game vs. the Chargers.

7. George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys: In a tough matchup versus the Chargers' pass defense, Pickens had 26.0 points, his highest total since Week 12. Pickens caught seven of nine targets for 130 yards (18.6 YPC), plus he added a touchdown on a 38-yard grab. With a prime Week 17 matchup versus the Washington defense on Christmas Day, Pickens will move back into my WR1 ranks. Playmaking upside here in the Cowboys route tree. -- Bowen

8. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks: Walker had a season-best 25.4 points in the Thursday night win over the Rams. Walker, who finished with 164 total yards in this one (on 14 touches), used his vision and open-field ability to create explosive plays. Walker had a 55-yard touchdown run, plus he turned a screen pass into a 46-yard gain. Walker will continue to operate in a backfield split with Zach Charbonnet (12 touches Thursday), which keeps him in the RB2 range for the Week 17 matchup versus the Carolina defense. -- Bowen

9. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns: David Njoku's (knee) absence, for the second consecutive week, helped Fannin's cause, as the rookie tight end tied for the team lead in targets (6). He'd need every one of them, as Shedeur Sanders generally targeted Fannin on short routes, but the two connected on a 13-yard first-quarter score, and Fannin later added a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Fannin now has 175.4 fantasy points for the season, seventh most all-time by a rookie tight end (though Tyler Warren can pass and push him back to eighth on Monday night). Make sure he's in your lineup for Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. -- Cockcroft

Ranking fantasy losers of Week 16

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: His 6.90 fantasy points represented a season low at the absolute worst time for his managers. Allen was facing one of his tougher matchups -- the Cleveland Browns had limited quarterbacks to the fourth fewest fantasy points per game entering the week -- and he suffered a foot injury on a sack late in the second quarter, which might have hampered him during a second half in which he passed for only 44 yards and ran for minus-2 yards (on kneel-downs at the game's end). That said, he doesn't have a much easier matchup in the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, though that seems likely to be a higher-scoring game in which Allen will need to be more of the offensive focal point. If you manage to advance this week despite his low score, he should rebound next week. -- Cockcroft

2. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers: The knee issue that cost him the entirety of the practice week leading up to Saturday's game clearly impacted him in what was a 14-touch, 4.8-point Week 16, the latter his second-worst output in 2025. Jacobs lost a fumble in the third quarter, after which point he played two offensive snaps and didn't touch the football. His health will bear watching throughout the practice week leading into a middling Week 17 Saturday matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, as it'll impact his fantasy RB1 potential. -- Cockcroft

3. Jaxson Dart, QB, and Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, New York Giants: Interim head coach Mike Kafka's offensive strategy in the Giants' Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings was a curious one, as the team went run-heavy, especially early -- Dart didn't complete a pass until near the conclusion of the second quarter and was granted only two rushing attempts all day. The rookie quarterback couldn't get anything done against the Vikings' aggressive pass defense, scoring 0.02 fantasy points, easily his worst showing so far in 10 career starts. Robinson's production suffered accordingly as he turned six targets into only 5.2 fantasy points. Fortunately, the two have a much softer Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, but Kafka's conservative usage of his quarterback limits Dart's upside somewhat. -- Cockcroft

4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: In the Week 16 loss to the Panthers, Mayfield scored 12.7 points. Yes, Mayfield completed almost 70% of his throws while also rushing for 49 yards. However, he finished with only 145 passing yards and a touchdown, and his late fourth quarter interception closed the door on the game. Mayfield has topped the 200-yard passing mark just once in his past six games, and even with a positive Week 17 matchup versus Miami, he'll remain in the QB2 ranks. -- Bowen

5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: His first game working without quarterback Patrick Mahomes (torn ACL) since Week 9 of 2019 wound up his second worst of his career in terms of fantasy points (1.6). Now it appears Kelce will be working with his third different starting quarterback in as many weeks after Gardner Minshew was lost to the same injury. The Chiefs' season appears likely to go out with a whimper, and Kelce will be a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups facing Denver next week. -- Cockcroft

Injury impact

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

What we know: Judkins suffered a broken leg in the second quarter versus the Bills, taking a low hit on a swing pass. An air cast was applied on the field, and Judkins left on a cart. He was immediately ruled out of the game. Before exiting, Judkins had 10.1 points.

What's next: With Dylan Sampson (hand) still out, Raheim Sanders had 46 total yards on 12 touches in relief of Judkins on Sunday. Sanders, who is available in over 98% of ESPN leagues, could be in line to start the Week 17 game versus the Steelers. Stay tuned. -- Bowen

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings

What we know: McCarthy injured his throwing hand in the second quarter versus the Giants on a sack from edge rusher Brian Burns. McCarthy was checked on the sideline by the team training staff before leaving for the locker room. He was later ruled out of the game. McCarthy had 8.32 points on the day.

What's next: If McCarthy is out for the Week 17 game versus Detroit, backup Max Brosmer will get the start. Brosmer relieved McCarthy on Sunday, completing 7 of 9 passes for 52 yards. In Brosmer's only start this season (Week 13 versus Seattle), he had minus-3.06 points. Brosmer would not carry any fantasy value versus Detroit, and managers should downgrade Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Aaron Jones. Plus, if you need a defense for Week 17, the Lions are available in 40.1% of ESPN leagues. -- Bowen

Gardner Minshew, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

What we know: Mayfield tore an ACL during the second quarter of the Week 16 loss to the Titans. Minshew completed 3 of 8 passes for 15 yards before exiting the game.

What's next: With both Patrick Mahomes and Minshew now down for the season with knee injuries, Chris Oladokun, who was called up from the practice squad this week, would be the starter for the Week 17 game versus the Broncos on Christmas night. Oladokun completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards versus the Titans on Sunday; however, given the upcoming matchup against the Denver defense, it's probably time to close the door on the Chiefs' offense until the 2026 season. -- Bowen