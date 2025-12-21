Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is disappointed with how the season has gone for his team.

The Cowboys' playoff chances ended Saturday night, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders. Dallas' 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday guaranteed the Cowboys will have consecutive non-winning records. If they lose one of their final two games, they will have losing records in back-to-back years for the first time since three straight 5-11 finishes from 2000 to 2002.

"We all underachieved, really," Jones said. "And the fact we're not in the playoffs says that for you."

The Cowboys' Super Bowl drought has reached 30 years. Every NFC team has made it to a conference championship game during that span except the Cowboys. Since winning Super Bowl XXX, the Cowboys have made the playoffs 13 times and never advanced beyond the divisional round.

"I'll admit that the Cowboys management has played a role, a big role," Jones said.

But Jones does not believe that the Cowboys are far from making an extended postseason run.

"We've got a team that I think has got a top future, as far as next year's concerned," Jones said. "Starting with the offense, starting with that as we stand here tonight. And I think we've got the bones of a heck of a defense out there as well.

"And so, I think that as we do things that are directed toward making us better, period, no matter who we do it with, as we do those things, we're starting [from a] real good spot. And I like what we've done with our cap. We're able to spend money if we need to. And we'll be able to draft with the picks we got. So, I can give you all kinds of reasons why we can change up what we're doing out here tonight."

The Cowboys have a 4,000-yard passer (Dak Prescott), a 1,000-yard running back (Javonte Williams) and two 1,000-yard receivers (CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens) for just the second time in franchise history. The other time it happened came in 2019, with Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, and the Cowboys also missed the playoffs.

Jones feels good about the interior of his defensive line, with tackles Quinnen Williams, who did not play against the Chargers because of a neck issue, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa. Jones sees promise in linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who suffered a concussion in the first half Sunday, and rookie edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.

The future of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be discussed when the season ends. Jones said the Cowboys would not make a coordinator change with two games left in the regular season.

Eberflus moved to the coaches' booth for the first time Sunday, and the impact was minimal. The Cowboys allowed points on the Chargers' first four drives. Justin Herbert entered as the NFL's most-sacked quarterback this season, and he was not sacked Sunday.

Jones said the team will evaluate the full season and see what options are available.

"Now that's not uncommon to evaluate at this time of year your entire coaching staff," Jones said. "And obviously, the target's on him because our statistical as well as actual play on the defensive side of the ball. But that goes with it. That's the life that guys have chosen, and they know that you're under the gun almost every game, much less for a full season as a coach. That goes with the profession."

Jones had high praise for first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer

"You're getting to use a lot of the breadth of his experience, Brian, growing up where he's grown up, the staffs he's been on. And we're getting to use a lot of them," Jones said. "I'm really pleased with the job that Brian has done in light of where we are right today."

The Cowboys' season ends in the first weekend of January. The Super Bowl wait continues, but doesn't dampen Jones' belief.

"We get one team that gets to go to that Super Bowl every year," Jones said. "Two that get to go to those [conference] games. I'm looking forward next year of getting back in that championship game and maybe beyond. And then, I'll be right at the top of the list of how long it's been since you've been to one. And that's how you do it. Right at the top.

"And this will all go away."