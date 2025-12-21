Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills on a cart after suffering a right leg injury. Cleveland quickly ruled out Judkins for the remainder of the game.

Judkins' right leg bent in an awkward position when he was tackled by Bills linebacker Matt Milano after catching a pass behind the line of scrimmage.

The No. 36 overall pick in this year's draft, Judkins entered Week 16 leading all rookies with a team-high 805 rushing yards. He had also scored a team-high seven rushing touchdowns.

Judkins rushed for 29 yards on eight carries and caught five passes for 29 yards before the injury.