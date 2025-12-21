Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears with a concussion after he took a helmet hit from defensive end Austin Booker in the second quarter.

Booker was penalized for roughing the passer on the play, his second such penalty of the game. He was flagged for the same thing on the game's opening drive. After receiving medical attention on the field while on the ground, Love jogged to the sideline and then went to the locker room shortly after that.

He was replaced by Malik Willis, who led the Packers to a field goal to finish the drive in which Love was injured.

Love has not had a reported concussion during his NFL career. He was evaluated for a concussion earlier this season against the Giants in Week 10 but actually sustained a left-shoulder injury. He returned to finish that game and the only snaps he has missed since then was late in a blowout win over the Vikings in Week 11.

Earlier this year, he underwent surgery for a broken left thumb late in training camp but was back for the start of the regular season.

This is the second time that Love has not been able to finish a game against the Bears. He left last year's regular-season finale with a right elbow injury but returned for the playoffs the following week. Earlier last season, he could not finish the Week 8 game against the Jaguars because of a groin injury. He returned the following week.

He has missed two games since he became the Packers' full-start starter in 2023. After starting every game in his first season, he missed Weeks 2 and 3 last season because of the knee injury he sustained on the final drive of the season opener against the Eagles in Brazil.

The Packers play the Ravens next Saturday night at Lambeau Field and then close the regular season at the Vikings.