Vikings' team plane returns to airport after takeoff

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings' charter plane experienced mechanical issues shortly after takeoff Saturday and returned to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a team spokesman confirmed.

Players, coaches and staff planned to board a second plane later in the evening and arrive at night in Newark, New Jersey, ahead of the Sunday game against the New York Giants.

According to a flight map posted by team broadcaster Ben Leber on Instagram, the plane changed course just south of Madison, Wisconsin. Leber wrote that the plane's landing gear hatch didn't close after takeoff.

Sunday's game is the Vikings' final road contest of the season. They have won two straight games but were eliminated from postseason contention last week. They'll finish their season with home games against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day and the Green Bay Packers in Week 18.