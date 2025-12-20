Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux had his season end prematurely Saturday when he was placed on injured reserve.

Thibodeaux has missed the past four games with a shoulder injury. His season ends with 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The fourth-year pro had been working on the side with a trainer the past two weeks. He told The New York Post on Thursday he was hoping to return for next week's game against the Raiders.

But with three weeks remaining the Giants (2-12) elected to shut him down. They activated cornerback Art Green from the practice squad to take his roster spot.

The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Thibodeaux's rookie contract for $14.751 million earlier this year. Abdul Carter, this year's first-round pick, has been starting in his place.

Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of the University of Oregon. He has 11.5 sacks in his second professional season, but has only managed eight sacks in 22 games over the past two years while limited by wrist and shoulder injuries.

The Giants were optimistic that Thibodeaux would be able to return this season. They didn't put him on injured reserve as a result.

Instead, he lands on IR five weeks after suffering the original injury against the Chicago Bears.