Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will be on the field for the first time in more than two months.

The Cowboys activated Diggs off injured reserve on Saturday, giving the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback the opportunity to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. To make room for Diggs on the roster, the Cowboys placed cornerback DaRon Bland, who is facing surgery on his left foot, on injured reserve.

Diggs has not played since Oct. 12, a 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He suffered a concussion following an at-home accident and was subsequently placed injured reserve on Oct. 25 to help him strengthen a right knee problem. Had the Cowboys not activated Diggs on Saturday, he would have reverted back to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Diggs said last week he expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings, but after a conversation with coach Brian Schottenheimer the decision was made to keep him out. Schottenheimer said the Cowboys wanted to see consistency in "everything," from Diggs, beyond his rehab and practice work.

On Friday, Schottenheimer said Diggs is "having a very good week."

"I'll say this, when you look at Trevon this week what I've loved the most about him is he's having fun playing football," Schottenheimer said. "He's smiling, running around, but he's, to his credit, he's having a really good week."

In the six games Diggs has been credited with 20 tackles, a tackle for loss but he has not recorded a pass deflection or interception.