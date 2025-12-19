Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt will miss his second straight game as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung during a dry needling treatment last week.

Watt, who didn't practice this week, was ruled out for the Pittsburgh Steelers' game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday along with guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps) and cornerback James Pierre (calf).

Watt, who had surgery on his lung Dec. 10, was at the team practice facility Thursday for a visit from the Pittsburgh Symphony and at Friday's practice as a spectator.

The Steelers pass rush could be even more short-handed with Nick Herbig (hamstring) listed as doubtful. The Steelers signed edge rusher Jeremiah Moon off the Carolina Panthers practice squad earlier in this week to fortify their depth at the position, but rookie outside linebacker Jack Sawyer is in line for his first career start playing alongside Alex Highsmith.

Pittsburgh will get a boost to its run defense with the return of rookie first-round defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who missed the past three games with a knee injury.

The Steelers also listed long snapper Christian Kuntz as questionable with a knee issue that popped up in Thursday's practice.