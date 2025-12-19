Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane, who leads the team 97 tackles, has been ruled out for Sunday night's road game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a left ankle injury, coach Mike Vrabel said.

Spillane had been active for the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but didn't play in the game, with Vrabel saying he was available only in an emergency.

In his absence, the Patriots' recent slippage against the run continued, which has been a point of emphasis for them in preparation for the Ravens, who rank third in the NFL in averaging 146.2 rushing yards per game. Running back Derrick Henry leads the Ravens with 1,125 yards on 233 carries (4.8 avg.) and 10 touchdowns, followed by quarterback Lamar Jackson with 333 rushing yards on 61 carries (5.5 avg.).

Of the run defense, Patriots outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said: "Obviously we're struggling a little bit, it's been down these last couple weeks. We have to get back to what we were at the beginning of the year."

Four-year veteran Jack Gibbens assumed Spillane's role as the defensive signal-caller last week, thrust into a starting role alongside four-year veteran Christian Elliss (61 tackles, tied for third on the team). Vrabel said Gibbens is slated to start again.

Patriots players and coaches expect a physical game against the Ravens (7-7), who are still in the race for the AFC North title with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6).

The Patriots (11-3) are in first place in the AFC East, but the Bills (10-4) have closed the gap with three games to play. New England can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Ravens, or if the Houston Texans lose to the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, or the Indianapolis Colts lose to the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.